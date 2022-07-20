Embracing Equity Brings Together Educators and Thought Leaders in Pursuit of Truth, Equity, and Justice

Unapologetically Hopeful virtual conference to provide reflection, healing, and a healthy dose of hope

AUSTIN, Texas, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embracing Equity, a national education nonprofit working to ensure every child feels proud of who they are, announced they will bring together educators, renowned speakers, and thought leaders to collectively organize in the face of anti-truth movements, banning books, and surveilling teacher's curriculum.

August 1-2, 2022

"My teachers are overwhelmed with emotions in efforts to fill gaps in instruction, social-emotional needs, all while contending with diminished societal perceptions," said Dr. Curtese Holmes, Principal of Hanrahan Elementary School in St. Louis, Missouri. "More than anything else right now, my teachers need hope, healing and community."

Unapologetically Hopeful is the third annual Embracing Equity conference and will be held virtually August 1-2. The past conferences have seen over 1,200 attendees across 14 countries, 47 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico. Ninety-seven percent of conference attendees indicated they were likely or very likely to implement learnings within six months of attending the conference.

"Unapologetically Hopeful is not your standard diversity, equity, and inclusion conference," said Daisy Han, Founder and CEO of Embracing Equity. "We designed this conference to meet the needs of the moment. Right now, we need hope. Attendees will walk away nourished, inspired, and connected as we use our collective imagination to protect and celebrate truth, justice, and equity on behalf of both ourselves and our students. We are going to keep fighting for the future and we're not going to leave any space unchallenged."

More than 1,000 participants representing hundreds of organizations are expected to experience the event including school administrators, teachers, nonprofit professionals, and corporate professionals who support the K-12 education space.

"I am so eager to participate in this conference," said Freedom Reign, teacher at Urban Montessori Charter School in Oakland, California. "Embracing Equity knows how to reach teachers where they are. Their events are well organized, authentic, and impactful. This event is exactly what my colleagues and I need right now as we strengthen our spirit and resolve for the year ahead."

The Unapologetically Hopeful conference lineup of sessions and speakers, presented by leading equity advocates and thought leaders, include:

What Does It Mean to be an Anti-Racist Organization?

We Are Unafraid: How We Secure The Truth for Students

Community Building: Creative Expression for Healing & Justice

Sponsoring organizations include Radical Spark Coaching , Association Montessori International USA , and over 20 schools and school district partners . Sponsors and partner organizations help to make this donation-based conference possible. Individuals and organizations interested in attending, sponsoring, or bringing their whole school to the virtual conference can learn more at: https://embracingequity.org/conference .

Embracing Equity is dedicated to shifting mindsets and creating affirming, equitable and inclusive spaces in education. We are hopeful that when we all band together and play to our strengths we will imagine new possibilities and create a just society.

About Embracing Equity

Embracing Equity , a racial equity organization that harnesses immersive virtual learning to move anti-racism values into daily practice. Embracing Equity's startup journey has demonstrated new possibilities for how to make high quality equity-centered learning opportunities accessible to more people through a cutting edge model.

