Embracing Equity Launches Comprehensive Education Initiative in New Mexico

AUSTIN, Texas, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embracing Equity, a Woman-of-Color (WOC)-led social justice nonprofit organization announces the launch of a two-year initiative to address inequities in New Mexico's education system with a focus on training educators and education leaders. A $500,000 grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation will support Embracing Equity to uplift culturally-appropriate training, professional development and capacity building. Embracing Equity takes a partnership approach when working with educators to cultivate environments where all students can thrive. Embracing Equity's virtual learning platform, programs and services are designed by teachers for teachers.

Prior to this initiative, the Embracing Equity team has been working with local school leaders in New Mexico. The founder of the esteemed Keres Children's Learning Center (KCLC), Trisha Moquino , says that "Embracing Equity has been a game changer in my life. They helped me share with my people all of the ways our children can be seen and educated as their whole Indigenous selves inclusive of our native language and everything embedded in it."

Founder and CEO of Embracing Equity, Daisy Han stated, "Our vision is to open pathways to have a legacy of truth, justice and liberation. All students will be honored for their rich cultural and multilingual roots and nurtured to thrive." While other organization's program and service offerings may sound similar, Embracing Equity's unique developmental approach to enacting change has proven incredibly effective. "It's not enough to create new mandates, policies and procedures. Actual people must interpret and deliver on these ideals. If these same individuals charged with making change have not been affirmed and guided in their own self-directed learning journey for liberation, there is very little hope for changing the way things have always been done," concluded Han.

The Kellogg Foundation grant in New Mexico enables Embracing Equity to expand their immersive learning model for change across an expansive geographic area encompassing four regions: Central, North/Northwest, South and West. According to Deputy Secretary of Teaching, Learning and Assessment at New Mexico's Public Education Department, Gwen Perea Warniment, Ph.D., "We are thrilled to welcome Embracing Equity. Our unique multicultural diversity and history presents a compelling challenge, but we have seen the work that they do and we know how effective they have been. Given their proposed work, we see a unique opportunity for us to show leadership in creating fundamental and sustainable progress that benefits all students."

Embracing Equity CEO and Founder, Daisy Han will keynote at the New Mexico Association for Bilingual Education's (NMABC) 47th annual state conference on April 7th at 8:30 am MST. For more information, or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected].

About Embracing Equity

A WOC-led social justice nonprofit organization founded in 2017 by education leader and entrepreneur, Daisy Han, MA, M.Ed. (she/her). Embracing Equity was incubated while Daisy was a graduate student at Harvard Graduate School of Education. With over 14 years as a teacher, principal, and teacher trainer, Daisy was deeply committed to dismantling the racism in the U.S. education system. Word spread quickly, and in a few short years, over 2,000 people from 14 countries, 47 states, DC and Puerto Rico have embraced equity through immersion in the organization's dynamic online virtual learning platform and community. Learn more about Embracing Equity at www.embracingequity.org .

About the W.K. Kellogg Foundation

For more information about the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, please visit wkkf.org .

