"EMBRACING INTERNATIONAL ALLIANCES" SWISS BIOTECH INNOVATION ON DISPLAY AT THE BIO 2024 INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION IN SAN DIEGO JUNE 3-6, 2024

Swiss Business Hub USA

May 22, 2024, 09:30 ET

ZURICH, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss life science innovation will again be on display at the BIO 2024 convention in San Diego. Switzerland Global Enterprise will present 41 leading Swiss biotech stars at the SWISS BIOTECH pavilion demonstrating Switzerland's key role in the healthcare sector.

The companies presenting at this year's conference show a wide range of innovative solutions from drug discovery, leveraging AI for data analytics to clinical trial management and pharmaceutical consulting services.

The Swiss Biotech industry once more generated record revenues, driven by collaboration and licensing deals. Swiss biotech companies often successfully partner with large pharma companies and thanks to record numbers of approvals from Swissmedic, EMA, FDA, and other global regulatory authorities, product sales got a big boost. Meanwhile, public funding remains dire, private funding kept up the pace from 2023.

"With its R&D and manufacturing capacity far exceeding its own needs, Switzerland has established itself as a trusted partner in bilateral and multilateral alliances," Michael Altorfer CEO, Swiss Biotech Association.

Along with their partners, the Swiss Biotech Association, InnoSuisse and, Switzerland Global Enterprise and their representatives in the US, the Swiss Business Hub USA bring the leading-edge innovation that Switzerland is consistently recognized for to BIO 2024.

Switzerland Global Enterprise with its partner Swissnex in Boston and New York will be hosting a Swiss reception on Tuesday June 4th from 5pm to 6:30pm at the Swiss Pavilion, booth #2111.

AliraHealth

Alira Health provides global consulting and clinical services
enabled by technology and real-world evidence.

ariadne.ai ag

Specializes in leveraging artificial intelligence for advanced data
analysis in biomedical research.

Bacthera SA

Focuses on the manufacture of live biotherapeutic products
for pharmaceutical clients.

BioAlps Association

Acts as a life sciences cluster promoting networking and
collaboration in the BioAlps community.

Bioengineering AG

Provides solutions in bioprocess engineering, ranging
from development to production scale.

Biopôle SA

Operates a life sciences campus that supports innovation
and development in the healthcare and biotech sectors.

BioVersys AG

Engages in the research and development of drugs that
address antimicrobial resistance.

Business Location Switzerland

Promotes Switzerland as a prime location for business
and investment.

DiNABIOS a DiNAQOR Group Company

Specializes in innovative therapies for patients with
genetic heart diseases.

EPIC Suisse Property Management GmbH

Offers comprehensive property management services
across Switzerland.

InSphero AG

Develops and produces 3D microtissues for drug
discovery and toxicity testing.

Kisco Pharma Outsourcing Solutions

Provides outsourcing solutions for pharmaceutical
manufacturing and distribution.

KPMG

Offers audit, tax, and advisory services to help
organizations

Molecular Partners AG

Develops a new class of custom-built protein therapeutics
known as DARPin® molecules.

Novigenix

Focuses on developing and commercializing blood tests
for early cancer detection and precision medicine.

Obaris AG

Specializes in the development and commercialization of
orthopedic and surgical implants.

OM Pharma

Engages in the research, development, and marketing of
medicines in respiratory and vascular diseases.

PDC Therapeutics

Focuses on developing precision drugs for the treatment
of severe and rare diseases.

Superlab Suisse AG

Provides high-tech laboratory services and research
facilities for life sciences companies.

Tigermed Swiss SA

Offers clinical trial management and pharmaceutical
consulting services.

Venture Valuation Inc.

Specializes in the assessment and valuation of growth
companies in the life sciences and technology sectors.

Amphilix

Focuses on innovative technologies for biopharmaceutical
development and production.

Cellestia Biotech AG

Specializes in developing targeted therapies for cancer
and other severe diseases based on modulating gene
expression.

Cellvie

Dedicated to advancing mitochondrial transplantation
therapy to treat acute and chronic degenerative diseases.

FluoSphera

Provides high-throughput screening services using
innovative fluorescence-based technologies.

Nagi Bioscience

Develops the first Organism-on-Chip technology for
automated and ethical testing of drugs and chemicals.

REM Analytics SA

Specializes in microbiome analytics and solutions for
healthcare and agricultural applications.

Scailyte

Uses single-cell technologies and AI-driven data analysis
to discover biomarkers and advance precision medicine.

Synendos Therapeutics AG

Focuses on the development of breakthrough therapies
for the treatment of central nervous system disorders.

Vandria

Offers digital solutions to enhance the efficiency and
effectiveness of healthcare and medical management.

Alpha Onco

Engages in the development of innovative oncology
treatments.

BioArk

Provides infrastructure and support for startups and
established companies in the life sciences sector.

Ceidos SA

Specializes in virtual reality solutions, primarily for
therapeutic and rehabilitation applications.

Curio Biotech SA

Focuses on developing novel treatments based on cell
secretome for regenerative medicine.

Excellgene

Produces biopharmaceuticals using advanced cell line
engineering and protein production technologies.

Immunskills

Offers workshops and training in immunotherapy and
biological production.

Novochizol SA

Develops chitosan-based formulations to enhance the
delivery of biopharmaceuticals.

Orio Therapeutics

Specializes in developing therapies for respiratory
diseases.

SETI / Canton VS

Supports economic development in Valais, particularly in
the sectors of technology, education, and innovation.

Stämm Biotech

Works on bioprocesses that utilize human stem cells for
regenerative medicine.

Swiss Biotech Center

Provides laboratory services, R&D, and consulting to
foster innovation in biotechnology.

ten23 health Valais Ltd.

Offers services in drug development and manufacturing,
with a focus on sustainable practices.

The SWISS BIOTECH companies will be available for media and partner interviews the entire week.

www.s-ge.com

About Switzerland Global Enterprise
Switzerland Global Enterprise (S-GE) is the official Swiss organization for export and investment promotion with around 200 employees at locations throughout Switzerland and overseas. S-GE supports Swiss SMEs in their international business and helps innovative foreign companies to settle in Switzerland. In doing so, we rely on a unique network of national and international partners. This allows us to create added value for our customers and prosperity for Switzerland. As a non-profit organization, we provide a public service for our clients on behalf of the Swiss Confederation (State Secretariat for Economic Affairs SECO) and the cantons. We operate our 27 offices, the so-called Swiss Business Hubs, and Trade Points, in 31 countries jointly with the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA). Thanks to our global network of partners, we also support our customers in many other countries.

