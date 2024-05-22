"EMBRACING INTERNATIONAL ALLIANCES" SWISS BIOTECH INNOVATION ON DISPLAY AT THE BIO 2024 INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION IN SAN DIEGO JUNE 3-6, 2024

ZURICH, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss life science innovation will again be on display at the BIO 2024 convention in San Diego. Switzerland Global Enterprise will present 41 leading Swiss biotech stars at the SWISS BIOTECH pavilion demonstrating Switzerland's key role in the healthcare sector.

The companies presenting at this year's conference show a wide range of innovative solutions from drug discovery, leveraging AI for data analytics to clinical trial management and pharmaceutical consulting services.

The Swiss Biotech industry once more generated record revenues, driven by collaboration and licensing deals. Swiss biotech companies often successfully partner with large pharma companies and thanks to record numbers of approvals from Swissmedic, EMA, FDA, and other global regulatory authorities, product sales got a big boost. Meanwhile, public funding remains dire, private funding kept up the pace from 2023.

"With its R&D and manufacturing capacity far exceeding its own needs, Switzerland has established itself as a trusted partner in bilateral and multilateral alliances," Michael Altorfer CEO, Swiss Biotech Association.

Along with their partners, the Swiss Biotech Association, InnoSuisse and, Switzerland Global Enterprise and their representatives in the US, the Swiss Business Hub USA bring the leading-edge innovation that Switzerland is consistently recognized for to BIO 2024.

Switzerland Global Enterprise with its partner Swissnex in Boston and New York will be hosting a Swiss reception on Tuesday June 4th from 5pm to 6:30pm at the Swiss Pavilion, booth #2111.

The SWISS BIOTECH companies will be available for media and partner interviews the entire week.

