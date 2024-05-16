Embracing the AI Era: IMF Highlights Massive Potential for Global Workforce AI Innovation

USA News Group Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group – According to International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Geogieva, the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) is hitting the global labor force "like a tsunami". Her comments came at an event in Zurich this week, organized by the Swiss Institute of International Studies, where she stated AI is likely to impact 60% of jobs in advanced economies, and 40% of jobs around the world. The remarks came shortly after the release of a new report from and LinkedIn, which not only stated that use of AI has nearly doubled in just 6 months, but also that 75% of global knowledge workers are now using AI tools in their day-to-day work. The advantages of AI for both workplaces and businesses are rapidly multiplying, thanks to recent strides made by developers, including from Scope AI Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF), Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL), SAP SE (NYSE: SAP), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL).

Amidst the rapid advancements of deep machine learning technology across various sectors, Scope AI Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) has undergone a transformation in its branding and market focus. The company now directs its proprietary technology, GEM (General Enterprise Machine Learning), towards industries such as advertising, gaming, and neural networks. With this innovative platform, businesses can develop their own object detection and visual information systems, harnessing the full capabilities of neural networks. These proposed strategic moves by Scope AI are reshaping how companies approach advertising customization, gaming enhancement, and the utilization of neural networks in a multitude of applications.

In a recent update, Scope AI unveiled upgrades to its GEM platform, aimed at providing enhanced services to advertising agencies and the gaming sector. These improvements empower GEM to fine-tune advertising content and enrich gameplay experiences through advanced neural network functionalities. Furthermore, the updates strengthen the platform's object visual recognition, empowering businesses to glean deeper insights and deploy more precise solutions. With these augmented object detection and visual information systems, advertisers gain improved capabilities to analyze consumer behavior and refine campaigns, while game developers can craft more immersive and captivating user interactions.

"We're very pleased at how seamless we were able to streamline, enhance, and strengthen our platform with the latest performance and security upgrades made to our infrastructure," said Sean Prescott, Founder and Non-Executive Chairman of Scope. "The next generation of our platform will set us apart in what kind of data and its sensitivity we can process and store. It's a potential game-changer for the industry."

GEM boasts a user-friendly web interface, empowering developers, meticulous users, entrepreneurs, and large enterprises to effortlessly establish advanced object detection systems or craft ground-breaking, real-time neural network models.

Scope AI is confident that the recent upgrades to their GEM platform will deliver substantial benefits to the advertising and gaming sectors, ushering in novel capabilities and profound insights. With a focus on advertising, Scope emphasizes GEM's visual recognition technology, facilitating the creation of highly targeted and captivating advertisements. This functionality optimizes ad spend efficiency and elevates customer engagement to unprecedented heights.

In the realm of gaming, Scope envisions its GEM platform as a transformative force, enriching player experiences by tailoring gameplay and recommendations through neural network analyses of player behavior. This cutting-edge technology empowers developers with invaluable insights to refine game design, enhance player retention rates, and unlock untapped revenue streams.

Not sitting back in the AI race, Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) recently announced it will expand its research and development (R&D) capabilities in the country of Morocco, by growing its local workforce to 1,000 information technology (IT) professionals. The tech giant quickly followed up the announcement, by being named as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic QuadrantTM for Warehouse Management Systems, for the ninth year in a row.

"Fast-changing market conditions and increasing customer demand puts added pressure on organizations' warehouse, inventory, and fulfillment processes," said Srini Rajagopal, vice president of logistics product strategy, Oracle. "We believe our position as a Leader in this report is an acknowledgement of our robust product capabilities, investment in innovation, and most importantly the success of our customers."

Looking to drive further growth and competitive advantage in its sector, and to ensure the sustainability of its products for the future, Charoen Pokphand Foods (CP Foods) recently selected SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) to provide multiple solutions. Among these, CP Foods will be employing SAP's RISE with SAP, SAP Sustainability Footprint Management, and SAP Sustainability Control Tower Solutions.

CP Foods serves more than 4 billion people globally, and is a leading integrated agro-indsutrial and food business that is one of the world's largest producers of feed, shrimp, poultry, and pork, with operations in 17 countries and exports to more than 50 countries. The move with SAP reflects CP Foods' goal of becoming the "Sustainable Kitchen of the World", and to realize its Net Zero goals by 2050.

"Sustainability is a huge opportunity for businesses across Asia," said Paul Marriott, President of SAP Asia Pacific & Japan. "Using RISE with SAP and our sustainability solutions, CP Foods is getting ahead of forthcoming emissions regulation and future-proofing its business by using data to make more sustainable decisions. It can use those insights to drive more operational efficiencies, optimize supply chains, and differentiate its business against competitors."

Having been accused of lagging in the AI race, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been making several strides as of late, including taking music-making to the next level with its all-new Logic Pro for iPad and Logic Pro for Mac 11 offering, delivering breakthrough professional experiences for songwriting, beat-making, producing, and mixing.

The new Logic Pro comes powered by AI, introducing incredible studio assistant features that augment the music-making process and provide artists help right when they need it.

"Logic Pro gives creatives everything they need to write, produce, and mix a great song, and our latest features take that creativity to a whole new level," said Brent Chiu-Watson, Apple's senior director of Apps Worldwide Product Marketing. "Logic Pro's new AI-backed updates, combined with the unparalleled performance of iPad, Mac, and M-series Apple silicon, provide creative pros with the best music creation experience in the industry."

Google's parent company Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) recently showed off its astonishing vision for how AI will work with its popular Gmail and Photos platforms. During a keynote speech at its annual Google I/O developer conference, Google CEO Sundar Pichai kicked off the event highlighting various new features powered by its latest AI model Gemini 1.5 Pro. One of the new features, called Ask Photos, allows users to search photos for deeper insights, such as asking when your daughter learned to swim or recall what your license plate number is, just by looking through saved photos.

As well, Google unveiled perhaps the most intriguing offering, dubbed Project Astra. It's what the company is calling an "advanced seeing and talking responsive agent", and what some are calling an amped-up version of Google Lens. Google is making all kinds of moves in AI that has the market buzzing, even redesigning its own market-leading search engine, using AI all the way down the line.

"What we see with generative AI is that Google can do more of the searching for you," says Liz Reid, Google's newly installed head of Search. "It can take a bunch of the hard work out of searching, so you can focus on the parts you want to do to get things done, or on the parts of exploring that you find exciting."

