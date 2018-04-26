Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS) software onboard, Embraer's latest commercial jet made history as the only aircraft to receive on-time certification simultaneously by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and Brazilian Civil Aviation Agency (Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil – ANAC). Embraer met complex targets for flight performance in record time — confidently bringing cutting-edge aircraft to market faster than ever.

First Flight of Embraer E190-E2

Embraer built the flight control system for the E190-E2 aircraft using ANSYS to develop and simulate the embedded software and generate the embedded code used to control the primary flight control system. ANSYS solutions provide efficient and reliable code generation, resulting in significant cost and time savings.

The most efficient single-aisle aircraft on the market, the E190-E2 is 17.3 percent more fuel efficient than the current-generation E190. It is the most environmentally-friendly aircraft in its class with the lowest levels of external noise and emissions. The aircraft also has the longest maintenance intervals among single-aisle aircraft.

"Embraer relies on ANSYS for fast and accurate software production," said Pedro Nunes, leader of the E190-E2 flight controls software team at Embraer. "ANSYS has been part of the core of our software production tool chain for years and has been used successfully in several projects."

"Embraer has always been on the cutting edge of aviation, consistently delivering next-generation aircraft that surpass performance and fuel-efficiency expectations. ANSYS technology eases the certification process and speeds these innovative jets to market," said Eric Bantegnie, vice president and general manager, systems business unit, ANSYS. "Across industries, from aviation to automotive, ANSYS solutions empower customers to qualify for increasingly strict certifications faster — resulting in significant cost and time savings."

