Embraer and CAE strengthen ties to expand global E-Jet E2 training network

New Embraer E-Jet E2 full flight simulator and pilot training program to commence in 2023 at the Singapore CAE Flight Training centre

SINGAPORE, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Embraer (NYSE: ERJ) (B3: EMBR3) and CAE (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) announced today at the 2023 Asia Pacific Airline Training Symposium (APATS) that they are expanding their longstanding joint venture to include pilot and cabin crew training for the Embraer E-Jet E2 family of commercial aircraft.

Embraer-CAE Training Services (ECTS) will launch a new pilot training program and deploy a state-of-the-art E-Jet E2 full-flight simulator (FFS) at the Singapore-CAE Flight Training Centre where training is scheduled to begin in December 2023. E2 pilot and cabin crew training programs will be gradually expanded to strategic locations within CAE's global network to support aircraft deliveries.

"We are delighted to build on our offering and introduce the E2 pilot training program to support the growing number of APAC operators embracing the latest generation of platforms," said Johann Bordais, President and CEO, Embraer Services & Support. "We are more than ever committed to providing high-quality training programs available in locations close to our E-Jet E2 operators."

"Adding the E-Jet E2 platform to our existing joint venture is a natural next step in the partnership CAE and Embraer have built over the last 16 years," said Michel Azar-Hmouda, Vice President, Commercial Aviation Training, CAE. "Launching the new program in Singapore brings E2 training closer to our APAC customers and ensures their pilots are ready to take flight as E2 jets join their fleets."

Singapore has been chosen as the first location due to the growing E-Jet E2 fleet in the Asia Pacific region. The establishment of the full flight simulator and pilot training program enhances Embraer's value proposition in the APAC region.

ECTS' training solutions are a core offering of the Embraer Services & Support platform. The platform assembles the entire portfolio of products and solutions to deliver the best services and support experience, and leverages the after-sales business to intensify its presence and enhance support on a day-to-day basis, generating more value to customers. The E2 training program will feature CAE 7000XR Series full-flight simulators (FFSs), including the innovative CAE Tropos™ 6000XR visual system, as well as CAE XR Series' flight training devices (FTDs).

A photo is available at CAE's Multimedia Centre.

ABOUT EMBRAER

Embraer is a global company headquartered in Brazil with businesses in commercial and executive aviation, and defense & security. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets aircraft and systems, providing customer support and services.

Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. About every 10 seconds, an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year.

Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.

Follow us on:

Twitter: @Embraer

Embraer Contact:

Nilma Missir-Boissac

[email protected]

(W) +65 9012 8428

(M) +65 6305 9955

ABOUT CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying software-based simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, cabin crew, airlines, defence and security forces and healthcare practitioners to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with more than 13,000 employees in approximately 250 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents more than 75 years of industry firsts—the highest-fidelity flight, mission and medical simulators and training programs powered by digital technologies. We embed sustainability in everything we do. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.

Follow us on:

Twitter: @CAE_Inc

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cae.inc

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cae

Hashtags: #CAE; #CAEpilot

Read our FY23 Global Annual Activity and Sustainability Report.

Read our Aviation Talent Forecast 2023

CAE Contacts

General Media:

Samantha Golinski, Vice President, Public Affairs & Global Communications

+1-514-340-7939, ext. 7939, [email protected]

Trade Media:

Jessica Shergill, Director, Integrated Marketing and New Adjacencies

+1-514-341-2000, ext. 6944, [email protected]

Investor Relations:

Andrew Arnovitz, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Enterprise Risk Management,

+1-514-734-5760, [email protected]

SOURCE CAE INC.