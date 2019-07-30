Embraer delivers 26 Commercial and 25 Executive Jets in 2Q19

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3;) delivered a total of 51 jets in the second quarter of 2019 (2Q19), of which 26 were commercial aircraft and 25 were executive jets (19 light and 6 large). As of June 30th, the firm order backlog totaled USD 16.9 billion compared to USD 16.0 billion at the end of 1Q19. Embraer's 2Q19 backlog increase is largely due to continued market demand, mainly for the new family of Praetor jets in Executive Aviation. See details below:

Deliveries by Segment 1Q19 2Q19 2019







Commercial Aviation 11 26 37 EMBRAER 175 (E175) 10 22 32 EMBRAER 190 (E190) - 1 1 EMBRAER 195 (E195) - 2 2 EMBRAER 190-E2 (E190-E2) 1 1 2







Executive Aviation 11 25 36 Phenom 100 2 4 6 Phenom 300 6 15 21 Light Jets 8 19 27 Legacy 650 1 1 2 Legacy 450 - 1 1 Legacy 500 2 3 5 Preator 600 - 1 1 Large Jets 3 6 9







TOTAL 22 51 73

In the second quarter, Embraer received the Type Certificate for the E195-E2 from three regulatory authorities: ANAC, the Brazilian Civil Aviation Agency (Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil); the FAA (U.S. Federal Aviation Administration) and EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency). The E195-E2 is the largest of the three members of the E-Jets E2 family of Embraer commercial airplanes.

In the beginning of the 2Q19, Embraer signed a firm order for 10 E195-E2 jets with Air Peace, Nigeria's largest airline. The contract includes purchase rights for a further 20 E195-E2s. With all purchase rights being exercised, the contract has a value of USD 2.12 billion.

During the 53rd International Paris Air Show, Embraer announced several sales contracts as follows. All values are based on Embraer's current list prices.

United Airlines signed a contract for up to 39 E175s, comprising 20 firm aircraft and 19 options. The order has a value of USD 1.9 billion with all options being exercised. Binter, of Spain, confirmed the purchase rights for two additional E195-E2s from the original contract signed in 2018. The two new E195-E2s have a value of USD 141.8 million.

Embraer also announced KLM Cityhopper's intention to purchase up to 35 E195-E2 jets, consisting of 15 firm orders with purchase rights for a further 20 aircraft of the same model. This intention to purchase, which still requires a Purchase Agreement, has a value of USD 2.48 billion.

Embraer announced during the Paris Air Show that it signed a contract with Japan's Fuji Dream Airlines (FDA) for a firm order of two E175 jets. The order has a value of USD 97.2 million and was already included in Embraer's 1Q19 backlog as "undisclosed."

In the executive aviation segment, Embraer received the Type Certificate for the new Praetor 600 super-midsize business jet by the three main world regulatory agencies: ANAC, the FAA, and EASA. The first Praetor 600 was delivered in June to an undisclosed European customer.

Embraer Defense & Security and ELTA Systems Ltd (ELTA), a subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), signed at the 53rd International Paris Air Show a Strategic Cooperation Agreement to introduce the P600 AEW (Airborne Early Warning). In this cooperation, Embraer is to provide the air platform, ground support, communications systems and aircraft integration while ELTA is to provide the AEW radar, SIGINT (Signals Intelligence) and other electronic systems and system integration.

Embraer Services & Support announced at the Paris Air Show a contract with Azul Linhas Áereas Brasileiras, S.A. for a long-term Flight Hour Pool Program agreement for the carrier's brand new fleet of Embraer E195-E2 jets. The Company also announced pool maintenance and parts agreements with Helvetic Airways, from Switzerland, and Aurigny Air Services, from the Guernsey Island. During the MRO Americas event, in early April, Embraer also announced support contracts with Air Botswana, Binter, from Spain, and Mauritania Airlines.

