Embraer Praetor 500 receives EASA and FAA approval, achieving triple-certification and becoming the best midsize jet on the market

MELBOURNE, FL, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer announces that the company's new Praetor 500 midsize business jet was granted its Type Certificate by EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency) and by the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration). The Praetor 500 received regulatory approval from Brazil's Civil Aviation Authority (ANAC—Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil) in August, less than a year after having been announced in October 2018 at NBAA-BACE.

The Praetor 500 surpassed its certification goals achieving an intercontinental range of 3,340 nautical miles (6,186 km—NBAA IFR Reserves with four passengers), a high-speed cruise of 466 KTAS, a full-fuel payload of 1,600 lb (726 kg), a takeoff distance of only 4,222 ft (1,287 m) and an unfactored landing distance of 2,086 ft (636 m). For a 1,000-nautical-mile mission, the take-off distance is a mere 2,842 ft (867 m).

The Praetor 500 outperforms its class, becoming the best midsize jet ever developed and the only jet in its class with Ka-band internet connectivity. With the best cabin altitude, the Praetor 500 is the only midsize jet with full fly-by-wire, which complements the superior cabin experience of the Embraer DNA interior design with turbulence reduction for the smoothest and most efficient flight possible.

"The triple-certification by ANAC, EASA and FAA reaffirm the most disruptive and technologically advanced design of the Praetor 500 as the best midsize jet ever made," said Michael Amalfitano, President & CEO, Embraer Executive Jets. "Praetor 500 owners will now enjoy the ultimate customer experience in the midsize class, with the highest level of performance, technology and comfort."

The Praetor 500 is now the farthest - and fastest - flying midsize jet, able to make true corner-to-corner nonstop flights in North America, from Miami to Seattle, or Los Angeles to New York as well from New York to London, London to Dubai and Jakarta to Tokyo, all non-stop. The Praetor 500 also connects the west coast of North America to Europe and to South America, from Los Angeles to London or to São Paulo, with single-stop performance. In addition to connecting the Brazilian city of Porto Alegre to New York or São Paulo to Paris, with only one stop, the Praetor 500's superior performance allows access to special operation airports, such as Angra dos Reis and Jacarepaguá, in Brazil.

The Embraer DNA Design interior eloquently explores every dimension of the only midsize to feature a six-foot-tall, flat-floor cabin, stone flooring and a vacuum service lavatory, all in the same certified aircraft. The class-exclusive Turbulence Reduction technology and 5,800-foot cabin altitude, complemented by a whisper silent cabin, have set the highest standards in customer experience in the midsize category. The Praetor 500 has the capacity to seat up to nine passengers with the optional two-place divan. Of the six fully reclining seats, four may be berthed into two beds. The largest baggage compartment in the class is complemented by a generous wardrobe and a full vanity in the rear private lavatory.

Advanced technology throughout the cabin is also a trait of the Embraer DNA Design, beginning with the industry-exclusive Upper Tech Panel that displays flight information and offers cabin management features also available on personal devices through Honeywell Ovation Select. High-capacity, ultra high-speed connectivity for all aboard is available through Viasat's Ka-band, with speeds of up to 16Mbps and unlimited IPTV streaming, another industry-exclusive in midsize jets.

The Praetor 500 features the newest edition of the acclaimed Collins Aerospace Pro Line Fusion flight deck. Some of the options available on the Praetor 500 flight deck are the industry-first vertical weather display, air-traffic-control-like situational awareness with ADSB-IN, predictive wind shear radar capability, as well as the Embraer Enhanced Vision System (E2VS) with a Head-up Display (HUD) and an Enhanced Vision System (EVS), an Inertial Reference System (IRS) and a Synthetic Vision Guidance System (SVGS).

Link to images: https://eej.imagerelay.com/sb/fb5eac7b-bd6a-401b-8e67-f074e3c7d487/the-new-praetor-500

PRAETOR 500 SPECIFICATIONS

SPECIFICATIONS

ANAC CERTIFICATION

DESIGN GOALS

Range IFR reserves @ LRC (1)

3,340 nm / 6,186 km

3,250 nm / 6,019 km

High speed cruise (2) 466 KTAS 462 KTAS Takeoff distance (3) 4,222 ft / 1,287 m

4,263 ft / 1,299 m Takeoff distance – 1,000nm mission (4) 2,842 ft / 867 m 2,873 ft / 876 m Unfactored landing distance (4) 2,086 ft / 636 m

2,091 ft / 637 m Time to climb to initial cruise altitude (5)

23 min 23 min Maximum operating altitude

45,000 ft / 13,716 m

45,000 ft / 13,716 m

Payload full fuel (6) 1,600 lb / 726 kg 1,600 lb / 726 kg



(1) NBAA IFR reserves; 200 nm alternate; 4 pax @ 200 lbs each; baseline aircraft (2) Max cruise speed; FL410; ISA; 4 pax @ 200lbs each; half fuel tank; baseline aircraft (3) SL; ISA; MTOW (4) SL; ISA; 4 pax @ 200 lbs each; NBAA IFR reserves; 200 nm alternate; baseline aircraft (5) Baseline aircraft. Initial Climb to FL430 (6) Baseline aircraft

About Embraer Executive Jets

Embraer is one of the world's leading executive jet manufacturers, having entered the business aviation market in 2000 with the Legacy jet, which led to the launch of Embraer Executive Jets in 2005. Its portfolio, among the broadest in the market, consists of the entry-level Phenom 100EV and the light Phenom 300E jet, the medium cabin Legacy 450 and Legacy 500, the midsize Praetor 500 and super-midsize Praetor 600, the large Legacy 650E, and the ultra-large Lineage 1000E. Embraer Executive Jets' global fleet exceeds 1,300 aircraft, which are in operation in more than 70 countries and are supported by the Company's global Customer Support and Services network of over 70 owned and authorized service centers, complemented by a 24/7 Contact Center, at its headquarters, in Brazil.

For more information, visit executive.embraer.com.

About Embraer

A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer celebrates its 50th anniversary with businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services & Support to customers after-sales.

Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year.

Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.

SOURCE Embraer S.A.