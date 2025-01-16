Embraer reached 75 deliveries in the last quarter of 2024, for a total of 206 new aircraft in the year

News provided by

Embraer S.A.

Jan 16, 2025, 12:14 ET

SÃO PAULO, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer (NYSE: ERJ / B3: EMBR3), one of the global leaders in the aerospace industry, delivered 75 aircraft in 4Q24 – or 27% higher than in the previous quarter (3Q24), when 59 aircraft were delivered, and equal to the volume of the same period of 2023 (4Q23). For the full year, 206 aircraft were delivered in 2024 – a number 14% higher than the 181 recorded in 2023.

With 31 deliveries in the last three months of the year, Commercial Aviation reached 73 new aircraft in 2024 (at the top of the revised 70-73 guidance range for the year, and inside the original 72-80 guidance). Meanwhile, Executive Aviation was responsible for another 44 jets in the quarter, and for the total of 130 deliveries in the year (at the midpoint of the original guidance). In comparison with 2023, growth in these business units was +14% and +13%, respectively. Last, but not least, Defense & Security also surpassed the previous year's result with the delivery of 3 new C-390 Millennium in 2024 versus 2 in 2023.

















Deliveries by Segment

4Q24

3Q24

4Q23

2024 FY

2023 FY

2024 Guidance










Executive Aviation

44

41

49

130

115

125-135

Phenom 100

3

4

6

10

11


Phenom 300

19

18

24

65

63


Light Jets

22

22

30

75

74


Praetor 500

13

9

10

28

20


Praetor 600

9

10

9

27

21


Medium Jets

22

19

19

55

41











Commercial Aviation

31

16

25

73

64

70-73

E195-E2

18

10

17

39

38


E190-E2

2

2

1

8

1


E175

11

4

7

26

25











Total Commercial & Executive

75

57

74

203

179

195-208*










Defense & Security

-

2

1

3

2

C-390 Millennium

-

2

1

3

2

A-29 Super Tucano 

-

-

-

-

-

*Excludes C-390 Millennium and A-29 Super Tucano deliveries





About Embraer 

A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer has businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense and Security, and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services and Support to customers after-sales.

Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 9,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 150 million passengers a year.

Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets with up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service, and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe.

SOURCE Embraer S.A.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Uruguayan Air Force buys five Embraer A-29 Super Tucano by converting options into firm orders

Embraer (NYSE: ERJ/B3: EMBR3) today announced that the Uruguayan Air Force (FAU) and the Uruguayan Ministry of National Defense (MDN) have converted...

Embraer announces a firm order for six A-29 Super Tucanos from an undisclosed customer

Embraer (B3: EMBR3, NYSE: ERJ) announced today a firm order for six light attack and advanced trainer A-29 Super Tucanos placed by an undisclosed...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Passenger Aviation

Passenger Aviation

Airlines & Aviation

Airlines & Aviation

Travel

Travel

News Releases in Similar Topics