Embraer Receives Gogo AVANCE L5 STC FAA Approval For Its In-Service Phenom 300 Business Jets

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (NBAA-BACE) – Embraer (NYSE: ERJ), an industry leader in adopting connectivity solutions, has received Supplemental Type Certification (STC) for the Gogo AVANCE L5, the most capable inflight Wi-Fi system from Gogo Business Aviation (NASDAQ: GOGO).

The Phenom 300 is the first aircraft from Embraer to receive an FAA approval for an in-service fleet STC for the aftermarket, and is the fifth Embraer aircraft with an L5 solution, joining the Legacy 450, Legacy 500, Praetor 500 and Praetor 600 with Service Bulletins for the AVANCE L5 system.

"Gogo's solutions allow our customers in North America to elevate their travel experience with nonstop connectivity and in-flight entertainment," said Johann Bordais, president and CEO of Embraer Services & Support. "The AVANCE L5 has been delivering an inflight Wi-Fi experience that has delighted our Legacy and Praetor customers and we're excited to bring this aftermarket solution to our Phenom 300 customers."

Gogo AVANCE L5 connects to Gogo's 4G network, delivering faster speeds and enhanced network capacity and enabling a more robust experience for activities such as streaming video and audio, on-demand movies, personal smartphone use, and real-time data for cockpit apps while in flight. It also provides an easy upgrade path for anyone who wants to add Gogo 5G when the network launches in 2021.

"Embraer's certification of Gogo AVANCE L5 is further validation of our ability to offer customers the most advanced air-to-ground technology available today and shows the confidence Embraer has in our AVANCE platform and our 4G network," said David Salvador, vice president of aftermarket sales for Gogo Business Aviation. "Gogo AVANCE L5 has been added to aircraft of all sizes and mission types, delivering a robust inflight Wi-Fi experience, and we're making it more accessible by adding Embraer's Phenom 300 series for the aftermarket."

Gogo AVANCE is an innovative approach that combines Gogo's advanced hardware and software technology to create a fully integrated, aviation-grade inflight connectivity and entertainment platform. The platform enables connected aviation technologies, services and applications like never before. Gogo AVANCE is the heart of the company's suite of platform-based products including its Smart Cabin systems – SCS Elite and SCE Media – and the Gogo AVANCE L5 and L3 systems.

About Gogo

Gogo is the in-flight internet company. We are the leading global provider of broadband connectivity products and services for aviation. We design and source innovative network solutions that connect aircraft to the Internet, and develop software and platforms that enable customizable solutions for and by our aviation partners. Once connected, we provide industry leading reliability around the world. Our mission is to help aviation go farther by making planes fly smarter, so our aviation partners perform better and their passengers travel happier.

You can find Gogo's products and services on thousands of aircraft operated by the leading global commercial airlines and thousands of private aircraft, including those of the largest fractional ownership operators. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, Ill., with additional facilities in Broomfield, Colo., and locations across the globe. Connect with us at www.gogoair.com and www.business.gogoair.com.

About Embraer

Embraer is a global company headquartered in Brazil with businesses in commercial and executive aviation, defense and security. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing customer support and services.

Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. About every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year.

Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.

About Embraer Executive Jets

Embraer is one of the world's leading executive jet manufacturers, having entered the business aviation market in 2000 with the Legacy jet, which led to the launch of Embraer Executive Jets in 2005. Its portfolio, the broadest in the market, consists of the entry-level Phenom 100EV and the light Phenom 300E jet, the medium cabin Legacy 450 and Legacy 500, the large Legacy 650E, and the ultra-large Lineage 1000E. Embraer Executive Jets' global fleet exceeds 1,300 aircraft, which are in operation in more than 70 countries and are supported by the Company's global Customer Support and Services network of over 70 owned and authorized service centers, complemented by a 24/7 Contact Center, at its headquarters, in Brazil.

For more information, visit executive.embraer.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain disclosures in this press release include "forward-looking statements" that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Most forward-looking statements contain words that identify them as forward-looking, such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "could," "seeks," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms that relate to future events. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release, and Gogo undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by Gogo's management that, although Gogo believes them to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include the uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Gogo's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 22, 2019.

