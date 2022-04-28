EMBRAER RELEASES ITS 1st QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RESULTS
Apr 28, 2022, 06:00 ET
SÃO PAULO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EMBRAER S.A. (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) releases its First Quarter 2022 Earnings Results.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Embraer delivered 14 jets in the first quarter, of which 6 commercial aircraft and 8 executive jets (6 light and 2 mid-size).
- Firm order backlog ended 1Q22 at US$ 17.3 billion (+US$0.3 billion versus 4Q21). This is the highest quarter backlog since 2Q18, driven by solid order activity.
- Revenues reached US$ 600.9 million in the quarter, down 26% compared to 1Q21, with almost one month of production shut down due to system and legal reintegration of Commercial Aviation in January. In contrast, reported consolidated gross margin of 20.1% was higher than the 9.5% reported in 1Q21 due to better performance in all segments.
- Adjusted EBIT and EBITDA were US$ (27.0) million and US$ 13.2 million, respectively, yielding Adjusted EBIT margin of -4.5% and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 2.2%. This includes nonrecurring expenses of US$17 million for the quarter.
- Free cash flow (FCF) in 1Q22 was a usage of US$ (67.8) million, representing a significant improvement compared to the US$ (226.6) million in FCF in 1Q21, and best FCF for 1Q since 1Q10, consistent with working capital optimization measures and enterprise efficiency.
- FX Variation & Hedge - in 1Q22 we recognized credits of USD 0.8 million related to payroll expenses due to cash flow hedge, mitigating our exposure to FX variation, which is approximately 13% of total costs.
- The Company finished the quarter with total debt of US$ 3.6 billion, or US$0.5 billion less in line with the strategy to improve our capital structure.
- We reaffirm all aspects of our 2022 financial and deliveries guidance, with no material variation.
Main financial indicators
|
in millions of U.S dollars, except % and earnings per share data
|
IFRS
|
1Q21
|
4Q21
|
1Q22
|
Revenue
|
807.3
|
1,301.3
|
600.9
|
EBIT
|
(33.1)
|
60.6
|
(36.3)
|
EBIT margin %
|
-4.1%
|
4.7%
|
-6.0%
|
Adjusted EBIT
|
(29.6)
|
56.2
|
(27.0)
|
Adjusted EBIT margin %
|
-3.7%
|
4.3%
|
-4.5%
|
EBITDA
|
14.5
|
111.4
|
3.9
|
EBITDA margin %
|
1.8%
|
8.6%
|
0.6%
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
18.0
|
107.0
|
13.2
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin %
|
2.2%
|
8.2%
|
2.2%
|
Adjusted net income (Loss)
|
(95.9)
|
57.2
|
(78.5)
|
Adjusted earnings (losses) per share - ADS basic
|
(0.5219)
|
0.3116
|
(0.4274)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Embraer Shareholders
|
(89.7)
|
2.1
|
(31.7)
|
Earnings (losses) per share - ADS basic (US$)
|
(0.4882)
|
0.0114
|
(0.1726)
|
Adjusted free cash flow
|
(226.6)
|
452.6
|
(67.8)
|
Net debt
|
(1,902.2)
|
(1,392.2)
|
(1,453.2)
For additional information, please check the full document on our website ri.embraer.com.br
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Leonardo Shinohara, Jose Triques, Caio Pinez, Marilia Saback and Viviane Pinheiro.
(+55 11) 3040-6874
[email protected]
ri.embraer.com.br
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
Embraer will host a conference call to present its 1Q22 Results on:
Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 09:00 AM (NY Time)
The conference call will also be broadcast live over the web at ri.embraer.com.br
Conference ID: EMBRAER
Telephones USA / Canada: +1 (412) 717-9627 / +1 (844) 204-8942 / UK: +44 20 3795 9972
Telephones Brazil: +55 (11) 3181-8565 / +55 (11) 4090-1621
We recommend calling 15 minutes in advance.
