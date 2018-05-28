Embraer Selects Viasat as its Connectivity Provider on Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 Executive Jets

Viasat will be the Ka-band broadband satellite connectivity provider on the Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 airframes. Aircraft will be equipped with Viasat's Global Aero Terminal 5510, which will tap into the ViaSat-1, ViaSat-2 and European Ka-band satellite platforms today, and will be forward-compatible with Viasat's future-generation satellite constellation, ViaSat-3—enabling use of the ViaSat-3 capacity with no additional hardware upgrades. ViaSat-3 is an ultra-high capacity satellite platform, which will be comprised of three ViaSat-3 class satellites offering global coverage. Each ViaSat-3 satellite is expected to deliver one terabit per second capacity, which is more than the total network capacity of the approximately 400 commercial communications satellites in space today - combined.

"We are excited to lead the industry with the Viasat solution as it will elevate the user experience for non-stop business connectivity and in-flight entertainment," said Luciano Froes, senior vice president, Marketing, Embraer Executive Jets. "By adopting innovative technologies that deliver higher performance, we are adding true value to our customers' experience."

First line-fit contract for Viasat's new high-speed Ka-band terminal

The Embraer/Viasat partnership also marks the first Ka-band satellite broadband connectivity line-fit selection for a medium cabin business jet. This enables Embraer's customers to have immediate access to Viasat's connectivity system directly from the factory. Initial speeds offered are expected to be 16 Mbps; Viasat expects those speeds to increase as it brings more capacity online. In addition, Viasat will offer a live TV streaming feature, which will give passengers the ability to watch live TV, content and entertainment on their portable electronic devices.

Jerry Goodwin, vice president, Network Services, Viasat added, "We're very excited about our partnership with Embraer. They have a vision that strongly aligns with ours: to enable Embraer aircraft to have an excellent connectivity experience, exceeding what is available in the market today for any class of business jet. Our capacity-rich satellites are proven to deliver superior internet connections during all phases of flight, ensuring business jet owners can be as productive in the air, as they are in their offices and homes."

About Viasat's Global Aero Terminal 5510

Viasat's Global Aero Terminal 5510 is a highly-suitable connectivity solution for medium cabin executive jets due to being the most compact business aviation internet system on the market. Its smaller size provides key advantages: it does not require space in the luggage compartment, and can be installed in the non-pressurized areas of the aircraft; it lowers overall installed system weight compared to many competing offerings, which can potentially offer fuel savings; and finally, its size and shape enables Viasat to include two antennas to be installed together in the tail, providing a strong back-up communications network (via Viasat's global Ku-band coverage) – so executive jet passengers can virtually be connected anywhere they fly.

About Embraer Executive Jets

Embraer is one of the world's leading executive jet manufacturers, having entered the business aviation market in 2000 with the Legacy jet, which led to the launch of Embraer Executive Jets in 2005. Its portfolio, the broadest in the market, consists of the entry-level Phenom 100EV and the light Phenom 300E jet, the medium cabin Legacy 450 and Legacy 500, the large Legacy 650E, and the ultra-large Lineage 1000E. Embraer Executive Jets' global fleet exceeds 1,200 aircraft, which are in operation in more than 70 countries and are supported by the Company's global Customer Support and Services network of over 70 owned and authorized service centers, complemented by a 24/7 Contact Center, at its headquarters, in Brazil.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

