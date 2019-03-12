EMBRAZEN Wines Awards $25,000 To Tia Nayar

Living and working overseas while graduating college, Tia defined the spirit of EMBRAZEN wines by tirelessly volunteering as an English teacher in Spain and China. She advocated for women's health in Ghana, and assisted Monks and orphans in Myanmar. The EMBRAZEN grant will allow her to continue her overseas volunteer work.

EMBRAZEN wines take inspiration from extraordinary women of the past who dared to shatter convention. The trio of California wines each feature a historic female pioneer who defied convention and sought to bring about positive change in the world. A wine drinker herself, Tia found kinship with Nellie Bly, one of the trailblazing women on EMBRAZEN's Cabernet Sauvignon bottle. "I feel most connected with Nellie Bly, who recognized that mental health is a real issue more than 100 years ago and helped inspire a movement in her wake," says Tia. "To me, that is the definition of a trailblazer."

EMBRAZEN winemaker Olivia Teutschel shares her excitement for the first Take Up The Torch grant recipient: "It's exciting to share these women's compelling stories through my work with EMBRAZEN wine. It was always my hope that EMBRAZEN would spark a broader conversation about the achievements of women. I'm proud to have crafted these wines, providing a bold and delicious canvas for women's voices to be heard. Congratulations to Tia – I can't wait to see what she'll do next!"

The EMBRAZEN Take Up The Torch campaign will return in 2020, offering more opportunities for female trailblazers to further their causes. For more information on Take Up The Torch and EMBRAZEN wines, visit embrazen.com

About EMBRAZEN:

EMBRAZEN is more than a wine brand. It is a call to arms, encouraging women to reclaim their narratives and rewrite history. Crafted by winemaker Olivia Teutschel, EMBRAZEN wines pay tribute to the achievements of trailblazing historical women, with labels depicting Josephine Baker (Red Blend), Nellie Bly (Cabernet Sauvignon), and Celia Cruz (Chardonnay). Each woman's story comes to life with the Living Wine Labels app. Learn more at EMBRAZEN.com

