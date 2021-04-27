Embree Construction Group, Inc., a nationwide general construction company, is pleased to announce the promotion of Matt Clark
Apr 27, 2021, 08:00 ET
GEORGETOWN, Texas, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We are thrilled to announce the promotion of Matt Clark to Division Manager. Matt joined Embree Construction over eight years ago as a project manager, where he quickly proved his ability to deliver high-quality projects across the country. Since then, Matt has successfully managed 100+ projects for over 12 clients nationwide, but most notably for his program with Raising Cane's. When Matt took over the Raising Cane's program five years ago, his team built just four per year. Today, Matt and his team plan to complete over 20 Raising Cane's in 2021 alone.
"Matt embraces Embree's core values and leads with a contagious, positive energy that inspires and motivates others within and outside the company. His drive and determination for success are unwavering in the most challenging circumstances. We are proud to promote Matt to Division Manager and excited for his future accomplishments and continued success here at Embree," says Cory Delz, Executive Vice President of Embree Construction.
About Embree Construction Group, Inc.
Embree Construction Group, Inc. is a nationwide general construction services company specializing in retail, financial, automotive, restaurant, medical and healthcare clients. Embree Construction, Embree Development, and Embree Capital Markets comprise the Embree Group, which provides national turnkey, single-tenant, build-to-suit development, design/build, general construction, program management, and capital markets advisory services. Embree Group's headquarters are located in Georgetown, Texas, with satellite offices in Phoenix and Dallas. Since 1979, Embree Group has developed, built, or transacted more than 14,000 projects in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Canada.
Related Links
http://www.embreegroup.com
SOURCE Embree Construction Group, Inc.
Share this article