Embree Construction Group, Inc., a nationwide general construction company, is pleased to announce the promotion of Matt Clark

GEORGETOWN, Texas, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We are thrilled to announce the promotion of Matt Clark to Division Manager. Matt joined Embree Construction over eight years ago as a project manager, where he quickly proved his ability to deliver high-quality projects across the country. Since then, Matt has successfully managed 100+ projects for over 12 clients nationwide, but most notably for his program with Raising Cane's. When Matt took over the Raising Cane's program five years ago, his team built just four per year. Today, Matt and his team plan­ to complete over 20 Raising Cane's in 2021 alone.