Embree Construction Group, Inc. Announces Promotion

GEORGETOWN, Texas, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Embree Construction Group, Inc. (Embree Construction), a nationwide general construction services company, is pleased to announce the promotion of Cory Delz.

Cory Delz has been promoted, with a unanimous vote of the board, to the position of Executive Vice President of Construction. As EVP of Embree Construction Group, Inc., Cory will work alongside Frank Krenek, President of Embree Construction Group, Inc. to manage the day to day operations of the construction company and will be in addition to his duties of managing his division. He joins the executive management team of Chairman Jim Embree, Vice Chairman, and General Counsel Richard Crowe, EVP Rocky Hardin, and EVP Philip Annis.

For more than 14 years, Cory has worked for the company starting as a college Intern, Assistant Project Manager, Project Manager, Sr Project Manager, Division Manager, Vice President and for the last two years as Sr Vice President of Construction. Throughout those years he has had a passion for the business of construction , a hunger for learning especially what has made ECGI successful in the past, and he has been a respected leader which is evident by how he treats the people of ECGI, our clients and our trade partners.

About Embree Construction Group, Inc.

Embree Construction Group, Inc. is a nationwide general construction services company specializing in retail, financial, automotive, restaurant, medical and healthcare clients. Embree Construction Group, Inc., along with Embree Asset Group, Inc., and Embree Capital Markets Group, Inc., comprise the Embree Group of Companies, which provides national turnkey, single-tenant, build-to-suit development, design/build, general construction, program management, and capital markets advisory services. Embree is headquartered in Georgetown, Texas, with offices in Phoenix and Dallas. Since 1979, Embree Group has developed, built, or transacted more than 13,000 projects in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Canada.

