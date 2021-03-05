Embrey Partners Announces Land Acquisition Closing For The Quincy at Kierland in Phoenix, Arizona

PHOENIX, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrey Partners has closed on its site purchase for The Quincy at Kierland, a 266-unit multifamily project on Scottsdale Road in Phoenix, which continues to be one of the most vibrant multifamily markets in the U.S.

The project is a six-story, podium-style multifamily development with high visibility and convenient access to the 101 Loop, featuring walkability to Kierland Commons, Scottsdale Quarter, The Promenade, and the Westin Kierland Resort and Spa.

"Our site preparation will begin immediately for this exciting project in one of the most desirable areas in the state of Arizona," said Jimmy McCloskey, Executive Vice President of Development for Embrey. "This community reflects our Embrey signature high-end design and will offer luxury living with premium amenities and an embracing ambience that promotes active lifestyles."

The Club and first units are expected to be available in early 2023, with project completion later in the year.

Amenities will include a clubhouse with game room and business center; a state-of-the-art fitness studio with on-demand technology and a yoga room; a cyber-lounge with coffee bar; a conference room; and, structured parking.

Residents will have access to a resort-style pool; outdoor grilling areas and a fireplace; an inviting, landscaped courtyard; and a dog spa.

Interior finishes will include contemporary kitchens with backsplashes and under-cabinet lighting; quartz countertops; stainless steel appliances; gas ranges; side-by-side counter-depth refrigerators in two-bedroom plans; and custom cabinetry. Spacious living, depending on selected floor plan, is highlighted by 9- and 10-foot ceilings; walk-in closets and linen closets with built-in shelving; soaking tubs and walk-in showers; and private outdoor patios and balconies.

Frost Bank serves as the lender for the project and is excited to continue building on the strong relationship between the bank and Embrey Partners.

San Antonio-based Embrey Partners, Ltd., is a diversified real estate investment company that owns, develops, builds and manages multifamily and commercial assets in targeted markets across the United States. Since 1974, Embrey has developed more than 41,000 apartments and over 6 million square feet of commercial property. Embrey is a leading developer in the multifamily sector, with more than 6,000 units under construction or in development. www.embreydc.com

