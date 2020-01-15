Embrey Partners Completes Sale Of Luxe at Mile High in Denver

Featuring one- and two-bedroom apartments, Luxe at Mile High provides spacious units, best-in-class amenities, and upscale unit finishes and appliance packages. Luxe at Mile High is within walking distance to RTD's Knox Light Rail Station, shopping, parks and residential neighborhoods.

"Luxe at Mile High is a special project in a special place," said Jimmy McCloskey, Executive Vice President, Development for Embrey, who oversaw the development process. "From land acquisition to concept to construction, Embrey saw this as a defining project for the submarket and we were delighted to have the opportunity to bring the concept to reality."

The sale transaction was handled by Newmark Knight Frank Multifamily.

San Antonio-based Embrey Partners, Ltd., is a diversified real estate investment company that owns, develops, builds and manages market-rate multifamily and commercial assets in targeted markets across the United States. Since 1974, Embrey has developed more than 39,000 apartments and over 6 million square feet of commercial property. Embrey is one of the leading developers in the multifamily sector, with approximately 6,000 units under construction or in development. www.embreydc.com

