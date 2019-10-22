Embrey Partners Ltd. Names Mario Gonzalez Executive Vice President of Development

"We are delighted to have Mario join the Embrey team," said Trey Embrey, President and Chief Executive Officer. "He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge. Most importantly, he embraces our values of creativity, focus on detail and integrity that make us a leader in creating places where people want to be."

Mario holds a Master of Land Economics and Real Estate from Texas A&M University and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Sam Houston State University. He began his career in 1996. His accomplishments include serving as Vice President for Koontz McCombs, a San Antonio-based developer, and as managing partner for Gonzalez Longoria Real Estate Advisors.

Mario brings a diversified knowledge of both residential and commercial development, and in depth knowledge of financing, project underwriting, and demography. In December of 2004, he was named one of the San Antonio Business Journals "40 Under 40 Rising Stars" for the business community.

"Joining the Embrey team is an honor," says Mario. "Over the years I have admired the quality and innovation of Embrey's work and I am looking forward to making a positive contribution to the company's strong future."

Mario has been married nearly 19 years to his wife, Kim. They have a 15-year-old daughter, Matilyn, and a 12-year-old son, Grant. In his leisure time, Mario enjoys coaching sports activities for his kids, traveling with the family, and occasionally strumming a tune on his guitar.

San Antonio-based Embrey Partners, Ltd., is a diversified real estate investment company that owns, develops, builds and manages market-rate multifamily and commercial assets in targeted markets across the United States. Since 1974, Embrey has developed more than 39,000 apartments and over 6 million square feet of commercial property. Embrey is one of the leading developers in the multifamily sector, with approximately 6,000 units under construction or in development. www.embreydc.com

