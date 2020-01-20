Embrey Partners Promotes John Kirk

"John has more than 15 years of experience and has been on our development team for eight years," said Trey Embrey, company President and CEO. "He has proven himself as a leader and has been instrumental in creating solid opportunities for us. We are delighted to announce his promotion and expanded oversight role for the development team."

He was recently recognized as one of the region's top, rising, young leaders, "40 Under 40" by the San Antonio Business Journal. This award is presented to business professionals who have demonstrated excellence in business, leadership and community involvement.

Since joining Embrey in 2012, John has led projects for Embrey that have received numerous awards and accolades. His new scope of work will include development projects in all Embrey markets - Denver, Phoenix, Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Nashville, Orlando and Charlotte. Before Embrey, John was with Skanska Commercial Development, a publicly traded international real estate and construction company. He started his career with The Hanover Company, a Houston based luxury multifamily development company.

"Embrey is a strong, stable and dynamic company with a proven record of transforming vision to value," said Kirk. "I look forward to continuing to elevate Embrey's 45 years of success."

John earned a B.S. in Construction Science and a Master in Land Economics and Real Estate from the Mays Business School at Texas A&M University. While at Texas A&M, John was a scholarship athlete, earning four letters as an offensive lineman on the football team. He is active in the Urban Land Institute and is a member of the San Antonio Real Estate Council.

He is a member at St. Andrews United Methodist Church where he teaches a Bible study for married couples and is the Chairman of the Construction Stewards. John is involved with The Ethiopian Aid Ministry (TEAM) and Hope Springs Waters where he has participated in mission trips to Ethiopia for clean water initiatives and outreach. John is also on the executive board of Still Water Christian Ministries, a ministry serving youth through sports, and is a commissioner for the local youth NFL flag football league.

Most importantly, John enjoys spending time with his wife of nearly 17 years and his three children. In his spare time, you will find him coaching youth sports, attending Texas A&M Football games, guest lecturing at Texas A&M and enjoying the outdoors.

SOURCE Embrey

Related Links

http://www.embreydc.com

