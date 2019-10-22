Embrey Partners Receives Merit Award For Fort Worth Multifamily Project

Embrey was one of only 28 winners from among more than 300 entries nationally across 14 categories. The magazine noted that this year's award winners "stood out from the rest of the pack for their outstanding design, remarkable architecture, creativity and inventiveness" and "continue to set the bar high for creating innovative and thoughtful communities."

Embrey's Kelley at Samuels Avenue project is unique among the entries for its onsite historical preservation of the Garvey House, a 100-year-old Queen Anne Victorian home that is also known as Queen of the Trinity. The Texas Historical Commission and Historic Fort Worth have recognized Embrey for "rescuing" the historic structure, which dates back to the late 1800s. "We were extremely pleased when Embrey stepped in to save this beautiful home," said Jerre Tracy, executive director of Historic Fort Worth.

"We built Kelley at Samuels Avenue with the Garvey House as the centerpiece," said John Kirk, executive vice president of development for Embrey. "The house now serves as the leasing office for the community."

The Kelley at Samuels Avenue, developed by Embrey and designed by Humphreys & Partners Architects, successfully mixes the best of the old world with the future of multifamily living.

As noted in the MFE award recognition, the mix of townhomes and carriage homes amenities such as an outdoor biergarten, a bike shop and storage, an outdoor kitchen, and a valet dry cleaning service. There's also a business center, a library, an infinity-edge swimming pool, a game room, green space, a guest suite, a fitness center with a yoga and spin studio, a bicycle repair station, and two dog parks with a dog washing station.

The interiors of the units offer open floor plans with designer finishes and sophisticated color schemes. There's undercounter cabinet lighting, side-by-side refrigerators, undermount sinks, granite or quartz countertops, and full-size washers and dryers. Townhomes and carriage houses include attached garages and private fenced-in backyards – some with elevator access.

"This is an especially gratifying honor for Embrey to add to its collection of national awards," said Trey Embrey, CEO and President of Embrey. "We are nationally recognized for our dedication to design, detail and livability. We also work to be good stewards in the existing Communities where we build, and this historic preservation is a great example of that aspect of what we are about. Our goal is to always build places where people want to be."

San Antonio-based Embrey Partners, Ltd., is a diversified real estate investment company that owns, develops, builds and manages market-rate multifamily and commercial assets in targeted markets across the United States. Since 1974, Embrey has developed more than 39,000 apartments and over 6 million square feet of commercial property. Embrey is one of the leading developers in the multifamily sector, with approximately 6,000 units under construction or in development. www.embreydc.com

