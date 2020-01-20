Embrey Partners to Begin Construction On New Fort Worth Multifamily Project

"The opportunity to develop this project in such a desirable area with great access to the Chisolm Trail Parkway and nearby amenities such as premier shopping is exciting for Embrey," said John Kirk, Managing Director & Executive Vice President for Development. "Our reputation is for developing places where people want to be and residents will have easy access and walkability to a movie theater, retail shopping like Nordstrom, dining like Mutt's Cantina, and Whole Foods grocery. It's just a short walk to recreational opportunities along the Clear Fork Trinity River and the connecting trails."

The multifamily community will offer a mix of one-, two- and three-bedrooms with structured parking. There is a rich mix of amenities for residents including a resort-style pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a dog park, and bike storage.

First occupancy for residents is planned for the summer of 2021.

About Embrey Partners

San Antonio-based Embrey Partners, Ltd., is a diversified real estate investment company that owns, develops, builds and manages market-rate multifamily and commercial assets in targeted markets across the United States. Since 1974, Embrey has developed more than 39,000 apartments and over 6 million square feet of commercial property. Embrey is one of the leading developers in the multifamily sector, with approximately 6,000 units under construction or in development. www.embreydc.com

