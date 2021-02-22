Embrey Sells Kelley at Samuels Avenue in Fort Worth

"Embrey is quite proud of this project and the awards recognizing the historic preservation," said John Kirk, Managing Director & Executive Vice President of Development. "The community itself offers views of the river and the skyline of downtown Fort Worth and a comprehensive list of amenities. With its connection to Texas history, it has proven to be a desirable place where residents want to be."

Community amenities include a reservable clubhouse for private parties, a resident library, a fitness center with yoga and spin studio with virtual trainer, a game room, and a biergarden. Residents also have access to a tech lounge with WIFI, a bike shop and storage, package lockers, a pet park and spa, an outdoor kitchen, expansive covered porches, and controlled access gates.

Units offer spacious floor plans and luxury appointments such as full-size washers and dryers, wood-style plank flooring, large kitchen islands with undermount sinks, stainless appliances, granite and quartz countertops, under-cabinet lighting, side-by-side refrigerators, and garden-style soaking tubs.

About Embrey Partners

San Antonio-based Embrey Partners, Ltd., is a diversified real estate investment company that owns, develops, builds and manages multifamily and commercial assets in targeted markets across the United States. Since 1974, Embrey has developed more than 41,000 apartments and over 6 million square feet of commercial property. Embrey is a leading developer in the multifamily sector, with more than 6,000 units under construction or in development. www.embreydc.com

