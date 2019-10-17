Embroker to Sponsor Clio Cloud Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Embroker, the digital insurance company that's radically improving the way insurance works for businesses, today announced they will be sponsoring the annual Clio Cloud Conference being held October 21-22 at San Diego's Manchester Grand Hyatt.

The Conference is a gathering of leaders in the legal industry from across the U.S. and Canada focusing on trends in legal technology and business.

Embroker, a sponsor of this year's event, will be demonstrating their first ever in the industry, digital Lawyers Professional Liability (LPL) product, which allows law firms to quickly and affordably secure and enroll in legal malpractice insurance.

"Insurance is typically the third most expensive annual cost for a law firm, not to mention that it is a total hassle to buy," said Embroker CEO Matt Miller. "Utilizing our proprietary digital platform, Embroker will be able to provide law firms the security they require to conduct business, in a fraction of the time, and at a lower cost than what has been traditionally required."

Embroker will be located at Booth No. 2, on the 1st Floor in the Grand Hall BC.

About Embroker

Embroker is the digital insurance company committed to transforming business insurance by improving the way businesses of all sizes manage risk. With a radically simple approach, Embroker is replacing the 1970's technology of the insurance industry, with a first-ever end-to-end digital insurance platform that provides better coverage and reduced cost; all in minutes, not hours. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Francisco, Embroker has raised over $42M of funding from leading fintech investors.

SOURCE Embroker