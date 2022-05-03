Embryll Launches Innovative Service that Restores Pets Back to Their Youthful State

The research and development firm leverages the power of oocyte-based reprogramming to transplant youth into aging pets, bringing the futuristic possibilities of animal cloning into the present.

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Losing a beloved pet or watching them suffer through an ailment can be a heart-wrenching situation. Pets hold a special place in their human families' lives, and their pet parents often will go to great lengths to prolong their pets' lives and wellbeing. With this in mind, one innovative research and development startup, Embryll, is helping families with pets buy more time with their furry friends thanks to a cutting-edge cellular transplantation process that restores their pets to their youthful state.

California-based Embryll leverages oocyte-based reprogramming and animal cloning in creating its newly launch services aimed and extending the lives and youthful vitality of pets. Utilizing decades of research on cloned embryonic primary cells and cellular transplantation, the Embryll team has developed its process to transplant young cells into dogs, resulting in increased vitality and youthfulness.

With the launch of its service, Embryll becomes the world's first cell transplantation service that restores old pets back to their former young state by transplanting 170 types of young cells manufactured using oocyte-based reprogramming and animal cloning technology. These 170 types of young cells include most of the cells that make up the animal body, such as neurons, astrocytes, schwann cells, cardiac myocytes, cardiac fibroblasts, pulmonary artery endothelial cells, pulmonary artery smooth muscle cells, pulmonary fibroblasts, hepatocytes, hepatic stellate cells, pancreatic islets, pancreatic fibroblasts, pancreatic stellate cells, renal epithelial cells, renal glomerular endothelial cells, thymic epithelial cells, thymic fibroblasts, splenic endothelial cells, splenic fibroblasts, adrenal cortical cells, adrenal fibroblasts, aortic endothelial cells, aortic smooth muscle cells, bone marrow mononuclear cells, etc.

The Embryll process can easily be done at an Embryll-accredited veterinarian's office. The veterinarian will collect a tissue sample from the dog and then send it to Embryll's laboratory. The Embryll team will generate a cloned embryo from the tissue sample using cloning protocols. The appropriate cells needed for the patient's rejuvenation are then extracted from the cloned embryo and sent back to the veterinarian to inject the youthful cells into the patient. Because they are grown using the pet's DNA, these generated cells will 100% match the patient pet's DNA, eliminating a chance for rejection or complications while rejuvenating the pet with younger, healthier cells, helping the pet regain its youth.

The foundation of the cloning technology that Embryll relies upon is decades old. But in recent years, advances in oocyte-based reprogramming have rapidly improved cloning efficiency to the point where it is commercially available. Once only something seen in Hollywood blockbusters, rejuvenation through cloning is becoming a reality, and Embryll is taking that next step in the history of reprogramming and cloning technology by bringing it to pets.

Currently, Embryll's process is available for use in dogs. The team hopes to extend its services to other animals in the near future.

"Gone are the days when rejuvenation through cloning was only something fantastical made up by a Hollywood scriptwriter," said Diana Rodriguez, Embryll's chief communications officer. "Embryll's future-focused team of researchers and veterinarians has brought the future of cloning and youthful vitality to us today, giving our pets a chance to benefit from it. Now families will be able to enjoy many more years of happiness with their furry friends thanks to Embryll's cloned embryonic cellular transplant technology."

Veterinarians looking to become accredited in Embryll process can apply for consideration via Embryll's site.

