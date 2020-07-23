EMC (Eric McCrite Company) Strikes Multi-Year Licensing Deal for Pastry Brand

ATLANTA, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric McCrite Company and Vida Shoes International, Inc. announce their new licensing agreement for the Pastry brand of dance footwear, clothing, and accessories. The fashion inspired by movement Pastry brand, known for its best-in-class dance sneakers, has signed a worldwide licensing agreement with the Acworth, Georgia-based Eric McCrite Company (EMC) to manufacture, distribute, and expand its product lines.

Mr. Victor H. Dabah, founder of Vida Shoes International, says, "The Pastry is a brand synonymous with the fashion dance, cheer and activewear industry. This global partnership is the next stage in Pastry's 15-plus year history. EMC shares our mission and goals to design great products that customers will love. We are confident they will be a great partner for Vida Shoes International and our Pastry brand."

As part of the agreement, EMC will design, produce and distribute footwear, socks, apparel and various other activewear-related accessories for the brand, starting June 2020. Eric McCrite Company plans to distribute the new ranges globally through activewear stores, better fashion retailers, sporting goods stores, and team dealers. EMC will also take over operation of Pastry's e-commerce platform, lovepastry.com.

Eric McCrite, EMC's Chief Executive Officer, believes "this licensing agreement offers an opportunity to connect with customers across multiple distribution channels with a variety of product categories." He added that "Pastry's global appeal in the authentic dance and activewear space offers an attractive opportunity to scale the business through the development of new casual fashion categories. With its innovative, activewear-inspired designs and independent spirit, Pastry has captured the hearts and minds of professional dancers as well as amateurs from grade school age to adults worldwide. The brand is a perfect addition to our portfolio of leading sports and activewear labels. As a brand that was founded by Vanessa and Angela Simmons, the daughters of Hip Hop royalty (Reverend Run of RUN DMC fame), the appeal reaches far beyond dance studios and professional sports arenas. With Vanessa Simmons stepping back into the picture as Creative Director, we see significant opportunities for growth and look forward to leveraging our expertise to maximize its potential."

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Graydon McCrite at 800.535.8020 or [email protected].

SOURCE Eric McCrite Company