EMC Filtration Market worth $1,160 million by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EMC filtration market is projected to grow from USD 861 million in 2022 to USD 1,160 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the market is attributed to the stringent environmental and EMC regulations, increasing adoption in industrial automation applications, and increasing deployment of data centers in developing nations. During the forecast period, development of EMC and power quality filters for new application areas such as electric vehicle and renewable energy is expected to create growth opportunities for the market.

EMC filters product type to account for larger share of EMC filtration market in 2022

EMC Filters accounted for a larger share of the EMC filtration market in 2021 and it is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Increasing focus on considering electromagnetic compatibility to calculate the quality of electromagnetic products has accelerated the market potential for EMC filters. For example, in the power systems designing process, EMC filters help enhance the overall anti-interference capacity and service life of the power systems by offering good electromagnetic compatibility. Increasing efforts by regulatory bodies toward developing stringent noise regulations to suppress noise generated from electronic devices to a reasonable level will accelerate the growth opportunities for EMC filter manufacturers. Also, EMC filters help achieve immunity, reduce emissions, and fulfill fast transient requirements to deliver a robust design for electronic devices. Therefore, government and regulatory bodies have set policies and regulations for adopting EMC/EMI filters. For instance, in the US, the Federal Communications Commission regulates EMI and the set EMI policies under Title 47 Part 15, which focus on noise immunity and noise emissions of electronic devices among various industries.

Industrial automation application to lead EMC filtration market in 2022

Industrial automation to hold high opportunities for EMC filtration market compared to other applications in 2022 and 2027. Motor dive application holds for the majority of the share in the industrial automation application. EMC and power quality filters in motor drives are used to minimize EMI problems, high-frequency common-mode noise, leakage current issues, and overvoltage transients. The filters used in motor drive applications are selected on various parameters such as motor drive power rating, full load current rating, operating voltage, and EMC requirements such as EN 61800-3 for the power drive system. EMC filters are integrated between the inverter output terminals and input terminals of the induction motor to limit the effect of EMI, common-mode noise, and differential noise. Moreover, the introduction of new regulations by several authorities such as the International Electrotechnical Commission and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers to guide the engineers on emission limits to protect circuits and other devices will further accelerate the growth opportunities for EMC filtration in motor drive applications.

Market in Europe to hold significant opportunities for the market during forecast period

Rising inclination toward environmental consciousness and valiant efforts to develop processes in sync with maintaining safe ecology will drive the adoption of EMC filtration solutions in Europe. A wide range of legislations and harmonization standards have come into force and been published in the field of EMC in the past few years. For example, in the European Union, the EMC directive 89/336/EEC of the Council of the European Communities focuses on the protective aims of the EMC directive that all equipment must comply with. The manufacturer or importer must guarantee conformity with the respective standard in the form of a declaration of conformity. These standards and regulations will increase the adoption of EMC filters in the region.

Major vendors in the EMC filtration market include Schaffner Holding AG (Switzerland), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), TDK Corporation (Japan), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Littelfuse, Inc (US), Sinexcel (China), Schurter Holding AG (Switzerland), AstrodyneTDI (US), among others.

