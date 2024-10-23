EMC Filtration Market worth $1.58 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=172300360

Browse in-depth TOC on "EMC Filtration Market"

223 – Tables

64 – Figures

238 – Pages

EMC Filtration Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 1.24 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 1.58 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By product type, application, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Adherence to standards with rapid technological advancements Key Market Opportunities Miniaturization of electronic devices Key Market Drivers Rising adoption of electric vehicles (EVs)

Industry automation application is expected to have the highest market share in the forecast period from 2024 to 2029

As industries embrace automation technologies, the complexity of electronic systems has grown, resulting in a higher risk of electromagnetic interference (EMI) that can disrupt operations and threaten equipment reliability. Motor drives and industrial machinery are especially susceptible to EMI, leading to malfunctions and decreased operational efficiency.

The rising trend of digitization and the integration of advanced technologies like 5G, IoT, and AI in industrial automation applications further raise the demand for efficient and reliable EMC filtration solutions, as these technologies depend on precise signal integrity and communication. The demand for high-performance robotics in manufacturing units also increases the demand for advanced EMC filters to avoid interference that could result in malfunctioning and safety risks.

The EMC filter product type is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2029.

EMC filters include 1-phase EMC filters, 3-phase EMC filters, DC filters, IEC inlets, and chokes. These filters are projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period to reduce the complexities and EMI risk. The growing complexities of electrical devices are driven by technological advancements such as IoT, AI, and 5G, resulting in high EMI risk that can disrupt device functionality. The EMC filters are used to reduce the high-frequency electromagnetic noise generated by multiple electronic devices such as power supplies, motor drives, machinery, elevators, lighting, smart infrastructure, energy & utilities, EV charging, medical, and many others. The rising focus on considering electromagnetic compatibility to calculate the quality and efficiency of electromagnetic products has accelerated the growth potential of EMC filters.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=172300360

Asia Pacific region has the highest market share currently and is expected to be the same in the forecast period from 2024 to 2029

The Asia Pacific region includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The rising growth of the EMC filtration industry in the Asia Pacific region is attributed to increased investments in smart infrastructure and developments of industrial automation solutions, energy & utilities, medical, data centers, SMPs/ power supplies, and many others. Government initiatives to boost local manufacturing and innovation drive growth by attracting investments in advanced technologies and infrastructure. Additionally, the increasing adoption of electric vehicles and renewable energy systems creates a rise in demand for advanced EMC filtration solutions to ensure operational integrity and safety. As these trends progress, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to lead the EMC filtration market, offering promising opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers while reinforcing its stronghold in the industry.

Key Players

The key players in EMC filtration companies are Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), TDK Corporation (Japan), Littelfuse, Inc. (US), Sinexcel (China), SCHURTER Global (Switzerland), AstrodyneTDI (US), MORNSUN Guangzhou Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Soshin electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Shanghai Eagtop Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (China), BLOCK Transformatoren-Elektronik GmbH (Germany), ETS-Lindgren (US), MTE Corporation (US), REO AG (Germany), ELTROPLAN-REVCON Electrical Systems GmbH (Germany), Bla Etech (India), Captor Corporation (US), Enerdoor (US), EMI Solutions (India), High & Low Corporation (Taiwan), Murrelektronik GmbH (Germany), Electrocube (US), Leader Tech Inc.(US), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Elcom International (India), Total EMC Products Ltd (UK), and Ohmite Mfg Co (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=172300360

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

HVAC System Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Growth Analysis Report by Cooling (Unitary Air Conditioner, VRF), Heating (Heat Pump, Furnace), Ventilation (AHU, Air Filter), Service Type (Installation, Maintenance & Repair), Implementation Type (New Construction, Retrofit) - Global Forecast to 2029

EMI Shielding Market by Material (Conductive Coatings & Paints, Conductive Polymers, Conductive Elastomers, Metal Shielding, EMI Shielding Tapes, EMI/EMC Filters), Method (Radiation, Conduction), Load Type, Industry & Region - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/emc-filtration-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/electromagnetic-compatibility-filtration.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets