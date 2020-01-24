EMC Homes Experiences Incredible Growth & Is Set to Open 4 New Communities in 2020

BUFORD, Ga., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2019 was a pivotal year for local Atlanta homebuilder, EMC Homes. Having first opened its doors in 2017, they embarked on a mission to help people achieve the dream of homeownership by offering well-constructed homes at an affordable price.

In just their third year in operation, they closed 85 homes, helping many of those new homeowners achieve the American Dream for the very first time. On top of that, closing that many homes boasted an impressive 81% growth rate from 2018.

The Charleston Plan The Bradford Plan

"It was a phenomenal year for us at EMC Homes," said Donovan Haag, Managing Member of EMC Homes. "We knew we had the right formula here and just needed to assemble the right team to follow the process and help people get into an affordable home."

After a remarkable year in 2019, 2020 is shaping up to be another year of growth for EMC Homes as they plan to open four new home communities throughout metro Atlanta.

For starters, they have broken ground in Phase II of Towne Square, an established community located just a few minutes from downtown Athens. With home prices starting in the $190's, this quaint neighborhood will feature homes with three to four bedrooms, with 1-2 car garages.

They have also just begun construction in their brand new Chestnut Park community, situated in the heart of Buford. Priced from the mid-$300's, Chestnut Park will feature 3-sided brick homes with convenient access to major thoroughfares like Highway 20 and I-985. And perhaps the best-selling feature of all is that it is in the Buford City School District.

Last, but certainly not least, they plan to begin construction in early spring in another new Lawrenceville neighborhood. With a desirable location in the Mountainview High School District, Park Place at Prospect will feature homes with four to five bedrooms with plenty of local shopping and dining opportunities in Lawrenceville Historic Square.

"We're really excited about the opportunities ahead of us in 2020," said Jaclyn Riddle, VP of Sales for EMC Homes. "We're thrilled that so many people have trusted us with their new home purchase and are ready to do more of the same this year."

For more information about the well-crafted new homes and variety of floorplans available in EMC Homes' new home communities, please check out their homes in person or visit emchomesga.com.

About EMC Homes

Established in 2017, EMC Homes builds beautiful new homes in Metro Atlanta. They are opening doors across the area, helping people achieve their dreams of homeownership by offering well-constructed homes at affordable prices, all designed with you in mind. For more information on new communities by EMC Homes, visit emchomesga.com.

Media Contact:

Dusty Talbert, Director of Marketing

EMC Homes, LLC

2160 Morningside Drive, Suite 200, Buford, GA 30518

Mobile: 478.747.1210

232979@email4pr.com

emchomesga.com

SOURCE EMC Homes LLC