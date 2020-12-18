EMC Homes Reaches Milestone by Closing 250th Home

BUFORD, Ga., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 has been a year full of surprises. After strong sales months in the early portion of the year, the arrival of COVID-19 seemed to bring new home sales to a screeching halt, at least temporarily.

However, the combination of low interest rates and low inventory helped spark a roaring comeback for new home sales and many homebuilders were able to capitalize on that, including local homebuilder EMC Homes.

EMC Homes

Weathering the storm of COVID-19 would have seemed like a successful enough year for a local, privately-owned business. But, in just their 4th year in operation, they are celebrating their 250th home closing.

"This is an extraordinary milestone for our company," said Donovan Haag, Chief Financial Officer and Managing Member of EMC Homes. "We have an incredible team here at EMC Homes and I couldn't be more proud. Our mission is to help get people into an affordable home and the fact that we've done that now for 250 families is remarkable."

As if that were not enough to celebrate, EMC Homes is also poised for another year of double-digit growth. After closing 85 homes in 2019, they are on-target to close 125 in 2020 – an impressive 47% increase from the previous year.

"The largest financial investment people make during their lifetime is their home," said Jaclyn Riddle, VP of Sales for EMC Homes. "We're so happy that year after year, more and more people are entrusting us with something that important."

For more information about the well-crafted new homes and variety of floorplans available in EMC Homes' new home communities, please check out their homes in person or visit emchomes.com.

About EMC Homes

Established in 2017, EMC Homes builds beautiful new homes in Metro Atlanta. They are opening doors across the area, helping people achieve their dreams of homeownership by offering well-constructed homes at affordable prices, all designed with you in mind. For more information on new communities by EMC Homes, visit emchomes.com.

