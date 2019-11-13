EMC Homes Wins Gold OBIE Award & Further Establishes Itself in the Atlanta Real Estate Market

BUFORD, Ga., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association (GAHBA) hosts the OBIE Awards to recognize outstanding achievement in the home building industry. Since its inauguration in 1980, the event has grown to include more than one-hundred building, remodeling, marketing and personal achievement categories. Named after the obelisk shape of the award, the OBIE Awards are widely considered to be a premier award in the Atlanta home building industry.

The EMC Homes Team with their first Gold OBIE Award. From left to right, Dusty Talbert (Director of Marketing), Donovan Haag (CFO), James McIntyre (Partner), and Jaclyn Riddle (Sales Manager) The Etheridge Plan by EMC Homes took home a Gold OBIE Award

On the night of October 26th, those involved in the local real estate industry gathered at the Georgia Aquarium to celebrate a great year and to see who would be going home with one of these prestigious awards.

Walking away with the very first award of the night was local home builder, EMC Homes. They earned a Gold OBIE Award for their Etheridge floorplan in the $199,999 and under category. Incredibly popular in their Hebron Place community, which has recently sold out, the Etheridge plan was a top-seller.

"It has been a great floorplan for us," said Donovan Haag, Chief Financial Officer of EMC Homes. Coming in at just over 1500 square feet, the Etheridge plan is an inviting ranch home that offers plenty of living space, including an open living room and a private owner's suite that's adequately separated from two secondary bedrooms. Additional amenities include a dining room and an open kitchen with an island that provides some extra storage space.

"We're extremely proud of this award because it reinforces what our mission is as a company," added Haag. "Atlanta is a phenomenal real estate market for many reasons, but one of the biggest is because of its affordability. And affordability has always been something we've emphasized here."

EMC Homes, having first opened its doors in 2017, is continuing to make a name for itself in the metro Atlanta real estate market. Earlier that same week, EMC was even featured on a local radio show. Although they may seem like a relatively new homebuilder, they bring decades of experience to the table with the goal of helping people realize the dream of homeownership by offering well-constructed homes at an affordable price.

For more information about the well-crafted new homes and variety of floorplans available in EMC Homes' new home communities, please check out their homes in person or visit emchomesga.com.

About EMC Homes

Established in 2017, EMC Homes builds beautiful new homes in Metro Atlanta. They are opening doors across the area, helping people achieve their dreams of homeownership by offering well-constructed homes at affordable prices, all designed with you in mind. For more information on new communities by EMC Homes, visit emchomesga.com.

