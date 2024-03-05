EMC Outdoor Announces the Addition of Dana Johnston as Vice President, Client Partnerships

Industry veteran Dana Johnston joins long-standing Out of Home and conference marketing specialist agency EMC Outdoor as Vice President, Client Partnerships.

PHILADELPHIA, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EMC Outdoor is pleased to announce the appointment of industry veteran Dana Johnston as Vice President, Client Partnerships.

CEO Betsy McLarney said, "We are very excited to have Dana join our team; she brings extensive, first-hand knowledge of the Association industry and a keen understanding of their needs and challenges. Dana will help to strengthen our position as a leader in the industry and accelerate the development of key client relationships."

Based in the Washington, DC area, Johnston is a seasoned association and media professional with over 15 years of experience generating non-dues revenue for associations by developing and implementing sponsorships that create win-win opportunities for organizations and their exhibitors. In addition to creating impactful partnerships, Johnston has been recognized for her efforts to promote mental fitness in the business events industry. She is a finalist for the 2024 PCMA Visionary Awards in the Professional Excellence category for Community Advocate of the Year. She was also recognized as a 2023 PAR GOAT nominee in Employee Wellness. In 2022, her team at IDSA received the 2022 Pierre PARtnership Award .

Prior to joining EMC Outdoor, Johnston worked as the Director, Corporate Strategic Partnerships at the American Gastroenterological Association and Associate Director, Convention Operations and Corporate Relations at the Infectious Diseases Society of America. She is a Founding Member of Event Minds Matter, has served as the Chair of the Emerging Professionals Committee of the PCMA Capital Chapter, and is a member of ASAE.

Johnston said, "Finding new ways to diversify non-dues revenue is important to associations. I am thrilled to introduce EMC Outdoor to new association partners to help them grow revenue that supports their mission-oriented work across diverse disciplines."

EMC President Christie Massey said, "We are thrilled to welcome Dana to EMC. Her background and Association experience will bring a fresh perspective to our process and strengthen our presence in the market."

In her new role, Johnston will focus on developing new client relationships, expanding EMC's client portfolio, and driving success for her clients.

