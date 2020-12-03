EMC Shielding and Test Equipment Market worth $8.2 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "EMC Shielding and Test Equipment Market with COVID-19 Impact by Type (EMC Shielding, EMC Test Equipment), Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Telecom & IT, Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace, and Others), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global EMC shielding and test equipment market size was valued at USD 6.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8.2 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2025. The key factors fueling the growth of this market include surging demand for consumer electronics, increasing electromagnetic pollutions, and ongoing demonstration of field trials and pilot tests to manifest the viability of 5G technology are instrumental in driving the growth of the EMC shielding and test equipment market.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=512

EMC shielding accounted for larger size of the EMC shielding and test equipment market in 2020.

EMC shielding solutions such as conductive coatings & paints, EMC shielding tapes & laminates, EMC filters, and metal shielding are majorly used for shielding various devices in several industries such as healthcare, consumer electronics, and automotive. Surging demand for consumer electronics, increasing electromagnetic pollution, and the growing trend of electric vehicles create large opportunities for the adoption of EMC shielding solutions in various application areas. Owing to such rising requirements of EMC shielding, EMC shielding is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Consumer electronics vertical is expected to hold the largest size of the EMC shielding market in 2020.

The EMC shielding market for the consumer electronics vertical is expected to account for the largest share in 2020. The proliferation of consumer electronic devices, the availability of advanced products, such as wearable devices, and the need to comply with EMC shielding guidelines are expected to be the major factors contributing to the growth of the EMC shielding market in consumer electronics.

Browse in-depth TOC on "EMC Shielding and Test Equipment Market"

144 – Tables

64 – Figures

198 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=512

APAC projected to be the largest market for EMC shielding and test equipment from 2020 to 2025.

The ever-increasing use of electronic systems in the automotive industry, ongoing advancements in wireless cellular infrastructure, and rising demand for consumer electronic products are expected to fuel the demand for EMC shielding solutions and test equipment in APAC. Mobile data services are also growing rapidly in APAC due to the fact that mobile operators have reduced the prices of their services to extend them to maximum end users. APAC has become a world leader in digital platforms. It has 2 of the most densely populated countries in the world. Due to its large population, the adoption of smartphones or other wireless devices and services is high in this region.

PPG Industries (US), Parker-Hannifin (US), 3M (US), Henkel (Germany), RTP Company (US), Schaffner (Switzerland), Tech-Etch (US), and Leader Tech (US) are some of the major players in EMC shielding market while Keysight Technologies (US), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Teseq (Switzerland), and EM Test (Switzerland) are a few significant companies in the EMC test equipment market.

Related Reports:

EMI Shielding Market by Material (EMI Shielding Tapes & Laminates, Conductive Coatings & Paints, Metal Shielding, Conductive Polymers, EMI Filters), Method (Radiation, Conduction), Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

EMC Testing Market by Offering (Hardware & Software and services), End-Use Application (Consumer Appliances & Electronics, Automotive, Military & Aerospace, IT & Telecommunications, Medical, Industrial), and Geography - Global Forecast 2024

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/electromagnetic-compatibility-emc-shielding-market.asp

Content Source : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/emc-shielding.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets