EMCO Announces Distribution Partnership with ELMO for Submersible Hydraulic Elevator Motors in North America

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevator Motors Corporation (EMCO), a value-added distributor of mission-critical elevator components serving the North American market, has entered into an agreement with ELMO to stock and distribute ELMO submersible hydraulic elevator motors throughout North America.

Under the agreement, EMCO will maintain inventory of commonly deployed ELMO motor models at its Farmingdale, New York warehouse, along with strategically positioned inventory through select distribution partners across North America to support rapid delivery and reduced customer lead times.

ELMO submersible hydraulic motors are ideally suited for both newly manufactured hydraulic power units and replacement applications requiring dependable, rapid access to critical components. With inventory in stock and deep application knowledge, EMCO is positioned to help hydraulic power unit manufacturers and elevator contractors quickly identify the proper motor configuration and support efficient installation.

EMCO's experienced staff provides assistance with motor identification, specification matching, and application support, helping customers reduce downtime, maintain project schedules, and improve responsiveness in the field.

Glen Arnum, General Manager of EMCO, commented: "ELMO motors are a strong addition to EMCO's expanding portfolio of critical elevator components. This partnership strengthens our ability to support both hydraulic power unit manufacturers and elevator contractors with readily available inventory, responsive support, and trusted application expertise. Our objective is simple: help customers keep elevators running and projects moving."

About EMCO

EMCO has supported the North American elevator industry for more than 47 years, building long-standing relationships with contractors, OEMs, and suppliers that depend on reliable access to essential elevator components. EMCO distributes a broad range of elevator products including load weighing systems, rope accessories, elevator cab air conditioning systems, and other mission-critical elevator components, supported by knowledgeable staff, strong inventory levels, and rapid fulfillment capabilities.

About ELMO

ELMO, based in Pavia, Italy, is a manufacturer of submersible hydraulic elevator motors engineered for reliability, durability, and performance in demanding elevator applications. ELMO motors are widely used in hydraulic elevator power units where dependable performance and compact submersible design are required. ELMO has supplied the North American elevator market for over 30 years.

Media Contact:

Glen Arnum

631-293-4220

[email protected]

https://elevatormotors.com/

SOURCE EMCO