EMCO Industries Launches High-Performance Mono-Leaf Spring to Meet Demand from U.S. Trailer OEMs

Oklahoma manufacturer provides certainty in uncertain times with proven on-time delivery and increased domestic production planned at its new high-tech manufacturing facility.

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EMCO Industries, a leading manufacturer of leaf springs for trailers, agricultural equipment, recreational vehicles and specialty vehicles, today announced the launch of its High-Performance Mono-Leaf Spring for heavy-duty trailer applications. The new 22,400-pound gross-axle-weight-rated spring addresses critical onshore supply chain delays that have long plagued major OEMs and distributors, leaving them struggling to source this basic, yet essential, component.

EMCO Industries Launches High-Performance Mono-Leaf Spring

The company's entry into the mono-leaf market comes as trailer manufacturers also face mounting uncertainty due to tariffs on offshore suppliers. EMCO's new offering provides a 25 percent weight reduction compared to traditional 22.4K axle leaf springs, dropping from 53 pounds to 40 pounds, while delivering performance characteristics that exceed Truck Trailer Manufacturers Association (TTMA) B-10 fatigue life requirements.

The High-Performance Mono-Leaf Spring is particularly well suited for applications requiring lower suspension clearance, including container chassis, flatbed trailers and drive-on trailers. Both low-arch and high-arch configurations will be available, with the low-arch variant expected to see the highest demand based on customer feedback.

"In today's environment of supply chain uncertainty, we're providing reliability," said Marcus Hester, president of EMCO Industries. "Fueled in part by demand and by our track record of on- time delivery, we've seen a lot of customer enthusiasm. We're seizing this opportunity and are doubling down on our commitment to domestic manufacturing with a significant multimillion dollar investment in automation and expanded capacity."

Meeting Market Demand

The launch comes as EMCO nears completion on a new 30,000-square-foot automated manufacturing facility that will more than double the company's production capacity. The expansion, featuring robotic cells working in conjunction with EMCO's skilled labor force, will also enhance the company's ability to meet on-time delivery schedules.

"We've been urging EMCO to develop a mono-leaf spring and we're thrilled that they've done it," said Joel Schubach, chief operating officer and owner of Pratt Industries. "Their commitment to using U.S. steel and investing in a state-of-the-art automated facility right here in America demonstrates exactly what we need more of in this industry. EMCO has proven they will deliver when they say they will deliver, and that's one less factor, for our production folks to worry about."

Chad Dugger, sourcing manager for Stoughton Trailers, LLC, agreed with Schubach: "We look forward to adding EMCO's mono-leaf spring to our supply chain. Their past track record of reliability and on-time delivery has earned our trust and we're confident this new product will meet the same high standards we've come to expect from our relationship with EMCO."

Focused Expertise Drives Innovation

For more than 35 years, EMCO's focus on spring manufacturing has enabled the company to respond quickly to market needs. The company's engineering team, with over 100 years of combined leaf spring experience, worked hard perfecting the mono-leaf design to ensure it met the company's stringent quality standards before bringing it to market.

"We're not going to introduce a product until it's right," Hester explained. "With mono-leaf springs, functionality and durability are critical. That's why we've invested the time to ensure our product exceeds industry standards for fatigue, longevity and performance."

The new mono-leaf springs will be manufactured using EMCO's proprietary steel specifications and heat-treating processes, with each spring individually painted for superior corrosion resistance. The company's ISO certification and multiple OEM Supplier of the Year awards underscore its commitment to quality and reliability.

EMCO will begin taking orders immediately, with delivery times of around eight weeks. The new automated facility is expected to create approximately 20 new jobs in Claremore and the surrounding area.

About EMCO Industries, LLC

For more than 35 years, EMCO Industries has manufactured leaf springs and heat-treated products for the trailer, agricultural and specialty vehicle industries. The company produces springs with capacities ranging from 250 pounds to 14,000 pounds, serving OEM and aftermarket customers globally from its facilities in Claremore, Oklahoma. As a U.S. manufacturer using American steel, EMCO has built its reputation on delivering quality products on time, every time. For more information, visit https://emcoind.com/.

