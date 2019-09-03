EMCs Prepare for Hurricane Dorian

TUCKER, Ga., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Membership Cooperatives (EMCs) are preparing for Hurricane Dorian as it makes its way along Florida's east coast and coastal Georgia. Although the timing and potential impact to Georgia is still unclear, EMCs are prepared for any damage associated with the event.

"The path of Dorian is still unpredictable so it's not possible to estimate the impact to the electric infrastructure at this time," says Harry Reeves, vice president of Training, Education and Safety with Georgia EMC. "But we've used our time wisely and since last week, all EMCs have been working from their proven storm response plans and are taking the necessary steps to prepare for any eventuality."

EMCs have mobilized all key personnel and additional contract crews, prepared trucks with emergency equipment and increased supplies of materials that could be needed should the effects of the storm become severe. Key staff members have also been in contact with other emergency service providers such as local EMAs, Police, Fire and Public Works.

At the same time, EMCs have been in regular contact with other electric cooperatives across the country to arrange for help and additional support, if needed. To date, Kentucky and Tennessee have pledged crews and equipment, and the number of states and crews could increase if conditions warrant.

Regardless of the exact track of Dorian's center, officials are warning residents along southeast coastal areas, including those in Georgia, to be prepared for life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds, and heavy rains which could lead to flash flooding. Reeves says residents should heed the advice of local officials and be assured that all electric cooperatives across the state are prepared and ready to restore service.

Gov. Brian Kemp issued a State of Emergency in 12 counties - Brantley, Bryan, Camden, Charlton, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce, and Wayne. The emergency declaration makes all state resources available to local governments and entities within the impacted area of the hurricane.

Gov. Kemp also ordered the mandatory evacuation of individuals east of Interstate 95 in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty, and McIntosh Counties starting at noon yesterday. The Governor's order directs the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA) and Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) to establish westerly contraflow on Interstate 16 starting at 8 AM today.

Meanwhile, the EMCs will continue to watch Hurricane Dorian closely and remind members to keep abreast of the storm's development and take every precaution in the event the state experiences its effects. Stay informed by visiting

https://gema.georgia.gov/ and https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/.

Customers should contact their local EMC to report any power outages and obtain storm updates through their local EMC.

Georgia EMC is the statewide trade association representing the state's 41 electric cooperatives, Oglethorpe Power Corp., Georgia Transmission Corp. and Georgia System Operations Corp. Collectively, Georgia's customer-owned co-ops provide electricity and related services to 4.4 million people, nearly half of Georgia's population, across 73 percent of the state's land area. To learn more, visit www.georgiaemc.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

