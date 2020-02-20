EmCyte Announces the Acquisition of the Centrepid Platelet Concentrator

FORT MYERS, Fla., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EmCyte, the world leader in platelet rich plasma and progenitor stem cell biologics, announces the acquisition of all of the assets of Cellmedix Holdings LLC, including the Centrepid Platelet Concentrator system. This acquisition bolsters the intellectual property profile of EmCyte Corporation and expands its product development capabilities. EmCyte's mission of providing the most powerful and effective autologous regenerative biologics continues with bold new ideas.

The asset acquisition emboldens the overall strength of the EmCyte Corporation as it now adds Patent No. US 7,829,022 B1, US 9,718,003 B1 and US 10,040,064 along with 510(k) BK130079 to its substantive IP portfolio. This intellectual property intensifies EmCyte's innovative capability and expands its pathway for forward thinking biologic creativity. Additionally, it improves EmCyte's ability to protect the technology it provides to its distributors and end users as it continues to facilitate remarkable clinical outcomes for its patients.

"EmCyte is committed to quality outcomes and we are interested in technology and innovation that allows us to continue to develop products that truly make a difference in the lives of our patients," said Patrick Pennie, President and CEO of EmCyte.

EmCyte continues to build an empire that is focused on meeting the needs of regenerative medicine practitioners and medical professionals around the world. The company continues to collaborate with renowned key opinion leaders to develop treatment methodologies that enhance patient experience and clinical outcomes. The acquisition of valuable technology assets is paramount in achieving these objectives.

About EmCyte Corporation:

Founded in 1999 in Ft. Myers, EmCyte Corporation® is the world leader in platelet rich plasma and progenitor stem cell biologics with products that meet the highest achievable performance standard. With over 20 years of experience, EmCyte has remained committed to innovation that truly makes a clinical difference. In addition, EmCyte's team of qualified specialists are available for advanced clinical and scientific training and support through their educational division, Gulf Coast Biologics. For more information, please visit www.emcyte.com/.

