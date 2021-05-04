EMD Electronics Creates Center of Excellence for Atomic Engineering by Combining Thin Films R&D Lab with Intermolecular

"Intermolecular's 150,000 sqft facility in the heart of Silicon Valley is the perfect center to converge materials innovation and testing for our global customers," said Anand Nambiar, Head of Semiconductor Materials business unit at EMD Electronics. "To continue scaling down to advance nodes and develop next-generation applications, a reliable supply of innovative materials is required. Our expertise in atomic engineering in combination with Intermolecular's unique tools and processes, will enable our customers to test, validate, prototype and introduce new advanced technologies and materials faster in the market."

"Ongoing miniaturization drives our customers to build their devices from the atoms up in complex 3D arrangements. Our advanced deposition materials allow them to create differentiation in their products," said Casper van Oosten, Business Field Head and Managing Director for Intermolecular, Inc. "Until now, the value chain process to test and validate materials involved multiple steps and was time consuming. By combining capabilities, we now have access to the right team, tools and data and can provide our customers with a more seamless integration to prove new organometallic materials for electronic applications."

On March 4, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany moved the Silicon Valley Innovation Hub to San Jose's Intermolecular site creating a unique space for innovation and collaboration with start-ups at the intersection of life science, healthcare and electronic materials. The building boasts 30,000 square feet of cleanroom, chemical labs, offices, a collaboration area and event spaces. Intermolecular, Inc. ("Intermolecular") is the trusted partner for materials innovation and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the EMD Electronics business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.

About EMD Electronics

EMD Electronics is the North America electronics business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. EMD Electronics' portfolio covers a broad range of products and solutions, including high-tech materials and solutions for the semiconductor industry as well as liquid crystals and OLED materials for displays and effect pigments for coatings and cosmetics. Today, EMD Electronics has approximately 2,000 employees around the country with regional offices in Tempe (AZ) and Philadelphia (PA). For more information, please visit www.emd-electronics.com.

About Intermolecular

Intermolecular is a trusted partner for materials innovation and the Silicon Valley science hub of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and its electronics business. Intermolecular explores, tests and develops advanced materials that are revolutionizing the next generation of electronics that make lives easier, entertaining and more productive. For more than 15 years, the team, methodologies and quality data have driven impactful outcomes, market opportunities and innovative product designs for customers.

About Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, operates across healthcare, life science and electronics. Around 58,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people's lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From advancing gene editing technologies and discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices – the company is everywhere. In 2020, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, generated sales of € 17.5 billion in 66 countries.

The company holds the global rights to the name and trademark "Merck" internationally. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany operate as EMD Serono in healthcare, MilliporeSigma in life science, and EMD Electronics. Since its founding 1668, scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to the company's technological and scientific advances. To this day, the founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company.

[email protected]

+49 151 1454 6168

SOURCE EMD Electronics

Related Links

http://www.emd-electronics.com

