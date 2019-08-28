EMD Serono to Showcase Scientific Leadership at ECTRIMS 2019 with New Data Across Multiple Sclerosis Medicines

ROCKLAND, Mass., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EMD Serono, the biopharmaceutical business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, in the U.S. and Canada, today announced that it will present data on its approved and investigational multiple sclerosis (MS) treatments at the 35th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research In Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS). During ECTRIMS, taking place from September 11-13, 2019, in Stockholm, Sweden, EMD Serono will present 39 abstracts, including new long-term safety and efficacy data on MAVENCLAD® (cladribine) tablets and new long-term efficacy data for interferon beta (IFN β) therapies, including Rebif® (interferon beta-1a). Data will also be presented further elucidating the proposed mechanism of action for investigational therapy evobrutinib, the first oral, highly selective Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) inhibitor to demonstrate clinical proof of concept in relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS).

"The new data we will be sharing at ECTRIMS touch on several important topics for the scientific community, including long-term safety and efficacy data for MAVENCLAD, long-term efficacy data for interferon beta therapies, including Rebif, and data further elucidating evobrutinib's proposed unique mechanism of action and its potential as a novel therapeutic approach in MS," said Luciano Rossetti, Head of Global R&D for EMD Serono. "These data reinforce the important role of our currently-available treatments and offer further insights on our investigational treatment, as we continue our unwavering commitment to address the needs of the MS community."

Key MAVENCLAD data include:

A post hoc analysis evaluating five-year disease stability in patients enrolled in the CLARITY and CLARITY EXTENSION trials

analysis evaluating five-year disease stability in patients enrolled in the CLARITY and CLARITY EXTENSION trials Results from an exploratory analysis of real-world data from an Italian MS registry assessing time-to-treatment change after MAVENCLAD, which examined efficacy of MAVENCLAD on relapse rate and disability progression at five years after starting treatment

Results from up to 10 years of follow-up from the PREMIERE safety registry, which further support the long-term benefit-risk profile of MAVENCLAD

New data further illustrating how MAVENCLAD is thought to preferentially target key immune cells involved with MS and its potential qualitative effect on the immune system

Key Rebif data include:

Results using a new post hoc exploratory statistical methodology, which examined changes in disability status over time using eight years of data from the PRISMS study

Key evobrutinib data include:

Three analyses that investigate the potential role of evobrutinib, the first oral, highly selective BTK inhibitor to demonstrate clinical proof of concept in RMS, in inhibiting pathogenic B-cells and promoting myelin repair

Additional EMD Serono activities at ECTRIMS 2019:

Panel discussion and networking event on September 11 bringing together Patient Advocacy Groups, people living with MS and multi-disciplinary experts to have a conversation about family planning with MS (6:00 – 7:30 PM , Epicenter, Stockholm )

bringing together Patient Advocacy Groups, people living with MS and multi-disciplinary experts to have a conversation about family planning with MS (6:00 – , Epicenter, ) Daily "Meet the Expert" sessions at EMD Serono booth B40 where different MS experts will share insights from clinical practice with MAVENCLAD, explore family planning for patients with MS and the company`s ongoing commitment to MS research and development through the Grant for Multiple Sclerosis Innovation (GMSI)

Satellite symposium events on September 11 (12:30 – 1:30 PM , Hall A Stockholmsmässan) and September 12 (6:15 – 7:15 PM , Hall A Stockholmsmässan) covering key learnings on managing disease progression in MS, including monitoring methods, recent advancements in MS immune targeting and the importance of innovative registry studies

(12:30 – , Hall A Stockholmsmässan) and (6:15 – , Hall A Stockholmsmässan) covering key learnings on managing disease progression in MS, including monitoring methods, recent advancements in MS immune targeting and the importance of innovative registry studies #MSInsideOut Experience, including the MS House and virtual reality (VR), at EMD Serono booth B40 that will immerse visitors into a day-in-the-life of an MS patient, educating them on symptoms of MS and how they affect the human body in different settings

Below is a selection of abstracts that have been accepted for presentation at ECTRIMS 2019:

MAVENCLAD® (cladribine) tablets Presentations Title Authors Abstract No.

/ Poster No. Presentation Date/Time/Session Reduction of risk of

secondary progressive

multiple sclerosis within

two years of treatment

with Cladribine Tablets:

An analysis of the

CLARITY study Vermersch P,

Giovannoni G,

Soelberg-Sorensen P,

Rammohan K, Cook S,

Keller B, Roy S A-1026-0005-

00522 Session Title: Poster

Session 1 Session Date:

09.11.2019 Presenting Time:

5:15-7:15 PM Long-term disease stability assessed by the Expanded Disability Status Scale in patients treated with Cladribine Tablets in the CLARITY and CLARITY Extension studies Giovannoni G, Comi G, Rammohan K, Rieckmann P, Vermersch P, Dangond F, Keller B, Jack D A-1026-0033-00521 ePoster The CLARITY Study: Efficacy Outcomes Among Patients Who Received Disease-Modifying Therapies Prior to Treatment with Cladribine Tablets Vermersch P, Rammohan K, Damian D, Jack D, Harty G, Wong S L A-1026-0031-01868 Session Title:

Poster Session 1

Session Date:

09.11.2019

Presenting Time:

5:15-7:15 PM Updated safety of cladribine tablets in the treatment of patients with multiple sclerosis: Integrated safety analysis and post-approval data Cook S, Giovannoni G, Leist T, Comi G, Syed S, Nolting A, Damian D, Schick R A-1026-0033-00523 Session Title:

Poster Session 3

Session Date:

09.13.2019

Presenting Time:

12:15-2:15 PM An analysis of the relationship between cladribine dose and risk of malignancies in patients with multiple sclerosis Cook S, Giovannoni G, Leist T, Comi G, Nolting A, Sylvester E, Jack D, Damian D, Galazka A A-1026-0033-01927 Session Title:

Poster Session 1

Session Date:

09.11.2019

Presenting Time:

5:15-7:15 PM Long term, registry-based, prospective, post-authorization safety study evaluating adverse events of special interest in patients with highly active relapsing multiple sclerosis newly started on oral cladribine − CLARION Butzkueven H, Korhonen P,

Hillert J, Trojano M, Aydemir A,

Magyari M, Khanfir H, Pinuaga C, Sabidó M, CLARION Study group A-1026-0033-00518 ePoster Incidence of any malignancies in patients treated for multiple sclerosis. A Danish registry-based cohort Magyari M, Foch C, Nørgaard M, Boutmy E, Veres K, Sabidó M A-1026-0034-01799 Scientific Session 2: Safety assessment in the post-approval phase - real world evidence

Session Date: 09.11.2019

Presenting Time: 3:01-3:13 PM Increase of naïve B cells M2 macrophages and reduction of memory B/T cells during immune repopulation at 96 weeks in CLARITY assessed by Immune cell deconvolution Giovannoni G, Leist T, Soelberg-Sorensen P, Kalatskaya I, Boschert U, DeMartino J, Rolfe A A-1026-0031-00511 Session Title: Poster Session 2

Session Date: 09.12.2019

Presenting Time: 5:15-7:15 PM Long-term effectiveness in patients previously enrolled in the Cladribine Tablets pivotal trials: a Real-World Evidence analysis using data from the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Registry (CLARINET-MS) Patti F, Visconti A, Capacchione A, Trojano M on behalf of the CLARINET-MS study group A-1026-0031-00516 Session Title: Poster Session 1

Session Date: 09.11.2019

Presenting Time: 5:15-7:15 PM Comparative effectiveness of Cladribine tablets vs other drugs in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis: an approach merging randomized controlled trial with real life data Signori A, Saccà F, Lanzillo R, Maniscalco GT, Signoriello E, Repice A, Annovazzi P, Baroncini D, Clerico M, Binello E, Cerqua R, Mataluni G, Perini P, Bonavita S, Lavorgna L, Zarbo IR, Laroni A, Gutierrez LP, Gioia SL, Frigeni B, Barcella V, Frau J, Cocco E, Fenu G, Clerici VT, Sartori A, Rasia S, Cordioli C, Stromillo ML, Di Sapio A, Pontecorvo S, Grasso R, Barone S, Barrilà C, Russo CV, Esposito S, Ippolito D, Landi D, Visconti A, Sormani MP A-1026-0031-00187 Session Title: Poster Session 2

Session Date: 09.12.2019

Presenting Time: 5:15-7:15 PM CD4+ T cells and CD19+ B cells respond differentially to cladribine treatment in vitro depending on their activation status. Role of deoxycytidine kinase Carlini F, Ivaldi F, Boschert U, Visconti A, de Rosbo NK, Uccelli A P1353 Session Title: Poster Session 3

Session Date: 09.13.2019

Presenting Time: 12:15-2:15 PM Studying the effect of cladribine on microglia survival, proliferation, activation and cytokine release Eixarch H, Calvo-Barreiro L, Fissolo N, Boschert U, Comabella M, Montalban X, Espejo C P610 Session Title: Poster Session 1

Session Date: 09.11.2019

Presenting Time: 5:15-7:15 PM Effects of 2-chlorodeoxyadenosine (Cladribine) on Microglial cells and Astrocytes Aybar F, Perez MJ, Pasquini JM, Correale J P623 Session Title: Poster Session 1

Session Date: 09.11.2019

Presenting Time: 5:15-7:15 PM Understanding the mechanisms of action of Cladribine in innate immune cells in MS C. Rodríguez-Mogeda, S. Van der Pol, A.J. Van het Hof, HE. De Vries P984 Session Title: Poster Session 2

Session Date: 09.12.2019

Presenting Time: 5:15-7:15 PM Year 1 Performance of adveva®, a Patient Support Programme for patients taking MAVENCLAD (cladribine tablets) in UK Lyons M, Lott N, Morgan K A-1026-0037-01914 ePoster Cladribine is not mutagenic to mitochondrial DNA and RNA in leukemic cell lines Järvinen E, Tienari PJ, Battersby BJ P698 Session Title: Poster Session 1

Session Date: 09.11.2019

Presenting Time: 5:15-7:15 PM Cladribine modify functional properties of murine microglia Jørgensen LØ, Hyrlov KH, Elkjær ML, Pedersen AE, Svenningsen ÅF, Illes Z A-1026-0031-01729 Session Title: Poster Session 2

Session Date: 09.12.2019

Presenting Time: 5:15-7:15 PM Safety data from the non-interventional, prospective study CLEVER (CLadribine Tablets – EValuation of thERapy satisfaction) and CLADQoL (CLADribine Tablets – evaluation of Quality of Life) Penner, I-K, Ziemssen T, Nolting A, Hübschen M, Richter J, Schel E, Wagner T, Mueller B, Posevitz-Fejfar A A-1026-0031-01026 Session Title: Poster Session 1

Session Date: 09.11.2019

Presenting Time: 5:15-7:15 PM Non-interventional, prospective study CLEVER (CLadribine Tablets – EValuation of thERapy satisfaction) Ziemssen T, Grothe C, Reifschneider G, Morgenbesser T, Richter J, Schel E, Wagner T, Müller B, Posevitz-Fejfar A A-1026-0031-01164 Session Title: Poster Session 1

Session Date: 09.11.2019

Presenting Time: 5:15-7:15 PM Non-interventional, prospective study CLADQoL (CLADribine Tablets - evaluation of Quality of Life) Penner, I-K, Raji A, Pul R, Kallmann BA, Richter J, Schel E, Wagner T, Müller B, Posevitz-Fejfar A A-1026-0031-01120 ePoster Cladribine tablets versus other disease-modifying oral treatments in multiple sclerosis (MS) in achieving no evidence of radiological and clinical disease activity (NEDA) - network meta-analysis (NMA) Bartosik-Psujek H, Kaczyński Ł, Górecka M, Rolka M, Wójcik R, Kaczor M P, Zięba P A-1026-0037-01912 Session Title: Poster Session 2

Session Date: 09.12.2019

Presenting Time: 5:15-7:15 PM Cladribine tablets: Observational evaluation of effectiveness, safety, and patient reported outcomes in suboptimally controlled patients previously taking injectable disease-modifying drugs for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (CLICK-MS) Miravalle A A, Katz J, Sloane J, Hayward B, Walsh J S, Harlow D E A-1026-0033-01906 ePoster Risk reduction of EDSS progression in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis treated with cladribine tablets in the CLARITY study: post-hoc analysis including patients who went on to receive rescue therapy Thrower B, Fox E J, Damian D, Lebson L, Dangond F A-1026-0031-01938 Session Title: Poster Session 1

Session Date: 09.11.2019

Presenting Time: 5:15-7:15 PM In depth analysis of B cells in multiple sclerosis patients after treatment with cladribine Marsh-Wakefield F, Juillard P, Ashhurst T, McGuire H, Byrne SN, Hawke S, Grau GE P1225 Session Title: Poster Session 3

Session Date: 09.13.2019

Presenting Time: 12:15-2:15 PM. FIMS Study: Exploration of Factors which Influence treatment decisions of patients with Multiple Sclerosis Bardsley B, Cinc E, Heriot E, Lazarus K-J, McMurtrie M, Haynes J, Coleman E, Macdonell R P676 Session Title: Poster Session 1

Session Date: 09.11.2019

Presenting Time: 5:15-7:15 PM Markers of premature immunosenescence in the peripheral blood of multiple sclerosis subjects vs. healthy controls Clénet ML, Daigneault A, Laurent C, Jamann H, Mamane V, Ouedraogo O, Carmena Moratalla A, Duquette P, Rousseau MC, Arbour N and Larochelle C A-1026-0029-01320 Session Title: Poster Session 1

Session Date: 09.11.2019

Presenting Time: 5:15-7:15 PM MAVENCLAD® (cladribine) tablets Late-Breaker Presentation Cladribine decreases CD95 expressing CD4+ and CD8+ cells in lymphoid organs in naïve marmosets (Callithrix jacchus) Kap Y, Boschert U, t'Hart B A-1026-0000-02694 Session Title: Poster Session 3 Session Date: 09.13.2019 Presenting Time: 12:15-2:15 PM Rebif® (interferon beta-1a) Presentations Effect of Interferon β-1a Treatment on Serum Neurofilament Light Chain Levels in Patients with a First Clinical Demyelinating Event in the REFLEX trial Kuhle J, Leppert D, Comi G, De Stefano N, Kappos L, Freedman MS, Roy S, Issard D A-1026-0035-00622 Session Title: Poster Session 3

Session Date: 09.13.2019

Presenting Time: 12:15-2:15 PM Pharmacodynamic biomarkers of interferon β-1a: Assessment in patients receiving long-term treatment with subcutaneous interferon β-1a in REFLEX and REFLEXION Freedman MS, Wojcik J, D'Antonio M, Hyvert Y, Stinchi S, D'Urso V, Dangond F A-1026-0033-00634 Session Title: Poster Session 3

Session Date: 09.13.2019

Presenting Time: 12:15-2:15 PM Efficacy of subcutaneous interferon β-1a in patients with a first clinical demyelinating event: the REbif FLEXible dosing in early multiple sclerosis (REFLEX) study – outcomes in patients stratified by the 2017 McDonald criteria Freedman MS, Kappos L, Comi G, De Stefano N, Roy S, Issard D A-1026-0031-00626 Session Title: Poster Session 3

Session Date: 09.13.2019

Presenting Time: 12:15-2:15 PM Post-hoc Analysis to Evaluate the Effects of Subcutaneous Interferon β-1a in Subgroups of Patients from the PRISMS Study with Early Onset vs Late Onset Disease Freedman MS, Brod S, Wray S, Singer B, Dangond F, Issard D, Harlow D, Jack D A-1026-0031-00628 ePoster Assessing the duration of EDSS improvement after a therapy start: a new statistical approach applied to the long term extension of the PRISMS study Signori A, Bovis F, Carmisciano L, Alexandri N, Sormani M P A-1026-0035-00443 Session Title: Poster Session 3

Session Date: 09.13.2019

Presenting Time: 12:15-2:15 PM Effectiveness of subcutaneous interferon beta-1a 22/44 μg versus teriflunomide in newly treated patients with multiple sclerosis. A study in a French nationwide cohort of Multiple Sclerosis: Observatoire Francais de la sclérose en plaques (OFSEP) Rollot F, Foch C, Laplaud D, Boutmy E, Marhardt K, Sabido S A-1026-0034-00636 Session Title: Poster Session 2

Session Date: 09.12.2019

Presenting Time: 5:15-7:15 PM Prevalence of infant outcomes at birth after exposure to interferon beta prior to or during pregnancy: A register-based cohort study in Finland and Sweden among women with MS Vattulainen P, Burkill S, Geissbuehler Y, Sabidó M, Popescu C, Adamo A, Myhr K-M, Montgomery S, Korhonen P, the European Interferon Beta Pregnancy Study Group and the Nordic MS Pregnancy & Interferon Beta study group A-1026-0009-01725 Session Title: Poster Session 3

Session Date: 09.13.2019

Presenting Time: 12:15-2:15 PM Systematic mapping of the global educational offerings for multiple sclerosis patients on the topic of disease progression Bharadia T, Kesselring J, Boyko A, Sumelahti M-L on behalf of the MS in the 21st Century initiative, and Alexandri N A-1026-0005-01837 Session Title: Poster Session 2

Session Date: 09.12.2019

Presenting Time: 5:15-7:15 PM Family planning decisions in people with multiple sclerosis Lavorgna L, Worton H, S Russell, Jack D A-1026-0009-00639 Session Title: Poster Session 3

Session Date: 09.13.2019

Presenting Time: 12:15-2:15 PM Evobrutinib (Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor) Presentations Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibition promotes myelin repair in two different models of demyelination Aigrot M S, Martin E, Grenningloh R, Stankoff B, Lubetzki C, Boschert U, Zalc B A-1026-0025-01553 Session Title: Poster Session 3

Session Date: 09.13.2019

Presenting Time: 12:15-2:15 PM Inhibition of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase Selectively Prevents Antigen-Activation of B cells and Ameliorates B cell-Mediated Experimental Autoimmune Encephalomyelitis Torke S, Häusler D, Grenningloh R, Boschert U, Brück W and Weber M S A-1026-0031-01785 Session Title: Poster Session 2

Session Date: 09.12.2019

Presenting Time: 5:15-7:15 PM Effect of evobrutinib, a Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor, on immune cell and immunoglobulin levels over 48 weeks in a phase 2 study in relapsing multiple sclerosis Montalban X, Shaw J, Syed S, Dangond F, Martin E C, Grenningloh R, Weber MS, on behalf of the Evobrutinib Phase 2 Study Group A-1026-0031-01645 Session Title: Poster Session 3

Session Date: 09.13.2019

Presenting Time: 12:15-2:15 PM











About MAVENCLAD®

MAVENCLAD, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on March 29, 2019, is the first and only short-course oral therapy for the treatment of adults with relapsing-remitting disease (RRMS) and active secondary progressive disease (SPMS). Because of its safety profile, use of MAVENCLAD is generally recommended for patients who have had an inadequate response to, or are unable to tolerate, an alternate drug indicated for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS), and MAVENCLAD is not recommended for use in patients with clinically isolated syndrome (CIS). Patients should follow healthcare provider instructions including cancer screening, contraception and blood tests. The approved dose of MAVENCLAD is 3.5 mg per kg body weight over two years, administered as one treatment course of 1.75 mg per kg per year, each consisting of two treatment weeks. The mechanism by which cladribine exerts its therapeutic effects in patients with multiple sclerosis has not been fully elucidated but is thought to involve cytotoxic effects on B and T lymphocytes through impairment of DNA synthesis, resulting in depletion of lymphocytes. MAVENCLAD causes a dose-dependent reduction in lymphocyte counts followed by recovery.

Because cladribine is cytotoxic, special handling and disposal instructions should be followed.

MAVENCLAD has been approved in over 60 countries, including the European Union (EU), Canada, Australia and Switzerland, for various relapsing MS indications. Visit www.MAVENCLAD.com for more information.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

BOXED WARNING: MALIGNANCIES and RISK OF TERATOGENICITY

Treatment with MAVENCLAD may increase the risk of malignancy. MAVENCLAD is contraindicated in patients with current malignancy; evaluate the benefits and risks of the use of MAVENCLAD on an individual patient basis for patients with prior or increased risk of malignancy.

MAVENCLAD is contraindicated for use in pregnant women and in women and men of reproductive potential who do not plan to use effective contraception because of the potential for fetal harm.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

Current malignancy.

Pregnancy, and women and men of reproductive potential who do not plan to use effective contraception during MAVENCLAD dosing and for 6 m after the last dose in each treatment course.

after the last dose in each treatment course. Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

Active chronic infections (e.g., hepatitis or tuberculosis).

History of hypersensitivity to cladribine.

Breastfeeding while taking MAVENCLAD and for 10 days after the last dose.

DOSING CONSIDERATIONS: After the completion of 2 treatment courses, do not administer additional MAVENCLAD during the next 2 years. The risk of malignancy with reinitiating MAVENCLAD more than 2 years after completion of 2 treatment courses has not been studied.

ADDITIONAL WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Lymphopenia: In clinical studies, 87% of MAVENCLAD-treated patients experienced lymphopenia. Concomitant use of MAVENCLAD with hematotoxic drugs may increase the risk of adverse reactions because of the additive hematological effects. Monitor lymphocyte counts before and during treatment, periodically thereafter, and when clinically indicated.

In clinical studies, 87% of MAVENCLAD-treated patients experienced lymphopenia. Concomitant use of MAVENCLAD with hematotoxic drugs may increase the risk of adverse reactions because of the additive hematological effects. Monitor lymphocyte counts before and during treatment, periodically thereafter, and when clinically indicated. Infections: Infections occurred in 49% of MAVENCLAD-treated patients compared to 44% of patients treated with placebo in clinical studies. The most frequent serious infections included herpes zoster and pyelonephritis. Single fatal cases of tuberculosis and fulminant hepatitis B were reported in the clinical program. Administer live-attenuated or live vaccines at least 4 to 6 weeks prior to starting MAVENCLAD. Screen patients for latent infections; consider delaying treatment until infection is fully controlled. Vaccinate patients antibody-negative to varicella zoster virus prior to treatment. Monitor for infections.

Infections occurred in 49% of MAVENCLAD-treated patients compared to 44% of patients treated with placebo in clinical studies. The most frequent serious infections included herpes zoster and pyelonephritis. Single fatal cases of tuberculosis and fulminant hepatitis B were reported in the clinical program. Administer live-attenuated or live vaccines at least 4 to 6 weeks prior to starting MAVENCLAD. Screen patients for latent infections; consider delaying treatment until infection is fully controlled. Vaccinate patients antibody-negative to varicella zoster virus prior to treatment. Monitor for infections. Hematologic Toxicity : Mild to moderate decreases in neutrophil counts, hemoglobin levels, and platelet counts were observed. Severe decreases in neutrophil counts were observed in 3.6% of MAVENCLAD-treated patients, compared to 2.8% of placebo patients. Obtain complete blood count (CBC) with differential including lymphocyte count before and during treatment, periodically thereafter, and when clinically indicated.

: Mild to moderate decreases in neutrophil counts, hemoglobin levels, and platelet counts were observed. Severe decreases in neutrophil counts were observed in 3.6% of MAVENCLAD-treated patients, compared to 2.8% of placebo patients. Obtain complete blood count (CBC) with differential including lymphocyte count before and during treatment, periodically thereafter, and when clinically indicated. Risk of Graft-versus-Host Disease With Blood Transfusions : Irradiation of cellular blood components is recommended.

: Irradiation of cellular blood components is recommended. Liver Injury : Obtain liver function tests prior to treatment. Discontinue MAVENCLAD if significant injury is suspected.

: Obtain liver function tests prior to treatment. Discontinue MAVENCLAD if significant injury is suspected. Hypersensitivity: In clinical studies, 11% of MAVENCLAD-treated patients had hypersensitivity reactions, compared to 7% of placebo patients. Serious hypersensitivity reactions occurred in 0.5% of MAVENCLAD-treated patients, compared to 0.1% of placebo patients. If a hypersensitivity reaction is suspected, discontinue treatment. Do not use MAVENCLAD in patients with a history of hypersensitivity to cladribine.

Adverse Reactions: The most common adverse reactions with an incidence of >20% for MAVENCLAD are upper respiratory tract infection, headache, and lymphopenia.

Drug Interactions/Concomitant Medication: Concomitant use of MAVENCLAD with immunosuppressive or myelosuppressive drugs and some immunomodulatory drugs (e.g., interferon beta) is not recommended and may increase the risk of adverse reactions. Avoid concomitant use of certain antiviral and antiretroviral drugs. Avoid concomitant use of BCRP or ENT/CNT inhibitors as they may alter bioavailability of MAVENCLAD.

Please see the full Prescribing Information, including boxed WARNING for additional information.

About Rebif® (interferon beta-1a)

Rebif (interferon beta-1a) is indicated for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS), to include clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease, in adults. It is used to decrease the frequency of relapses and delay the occurrence of some of the physical disability that is common in people with MS. The efficacy and safety of Rebif in controlled clinical trials beyond 2-years has not been established.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION:

Rebif is contraindicated in patients with a history of hypersensitivity to natural or recombinant interferon beta, human albumin, or any other component of the formulation.

Rebif should be used with caution in patients with depression, a condition that is common in people with multiple sclerosis. Depression, suicidal ideation, and suicide attempts have been reported to occur with increased frequency in patients receiving interferon compounds, including Rebif.

Severe liver injury, including some cases of hepatic failure requiring liver transplantation, has been reported rarely in patients taking Rebif. The potential for liver injury should be considered when used in combination with other products associated with liver injury. Monitor liver function tests and patients for signs and symptoms of hepatic injury. Consider discontinuing Rebif if hepatic injury occurs.

Anaphylaxis and other allergic reactions (some severe) have been reported as a rare complication of Rebif. Discontinue Rebif if anaphylaxis occurs.

In controlled clinical trials, injection site reactions occurred more frequently in Rebif-treated patients than in placebo-treated and Avonex-treated patients. Injection site reactions including injection site pain, erythema, edema, cellulitis, abscess, and necrosis have been reported in the postmarketing setting. Do not administer Rebif into affected area until fully healed; if multiple lesions occur, discontinue Rebif until skin lesions are healed.

Decreased peripheral blood counts in all cell lines, including pancytopenia, have been reported in Rebif-treated patients. In controlled clinical trials, leukopenia occurred at a higher frequency in Rebif-treated patients than in placebo and Avonex-treated patients. Thrombocytopenia and anemia occurred more frequently in 44 mcg Rebif-treated patients than in placebo-treated patients. Patients should be monitored for symptoms or signs of decreased blood counts. Monitoring of complete blood and differential white blood cell counts is also recommended.

Cases of thrombotic microangiopathy (TMA), some fatal, have been reported with interferon beta products, including Rebif, up to several weeks or years after starting therapy. Discontinue Rebif if clinical symptoms and laboratory findings consistent with TMA occur, and manage as clinically indicated.

Caution should be exercised when administering Rebif to patients with pre-existing seizure disorders. Seizures have been temporally associated with the use of beta interferons, including Rebif, in clinical trials and in postmarketing reports.

The most common side effects with Rebif are injection-site disorders, headaches, influenza-like symptoms, abdominal pain, depression, elevated liver enzymes, and hematologic abnormalities.

There are no adequate and well-controlled studies in pregnant women. Rebif should be used during pregnancy only if the potential benefit justifies the potential risk to the fetus.

Please see the full Prescribing Information for additional information: http://www.emdserono.com/ms.country.us/en/images/Rebif_PI_tcm115_140051.pdf?Version=

About Evobrutinib

Evobrutinib (M2951) is in clinical development to investigate its potential as a treatment for multiple sclerosis (MS), rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). It is an oral, highly selective inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) which is important in the development and functioning of various immune cells including B lymphocytes and macrophages. Evobrutinib is designed to inhibit primary B cell responses such as proliferation and antibody and cytokine release, without directly affecting T cells. BTK inhibition is thought to suppress autoantibody-producing cells, which preclinical research suggests may be therapeutically useful in certain autoimmune diseases. Evobrutinib is currently under clinical investigation and not approved for any use anywhere in the world.

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic, inflammatory condition of the central nervous system and is the most common, non-traumatic, disabling neurological disease in young adults. It is estimated that approximately 2.3 million people have MS worldwide. While symptoms can vary, the most common symptoms of MS include blurred vision, numbness or tingling in the limbs and problems with strength and coordination. The relapsing forms of MS are the most common.

EMD Serono, Inc. and Multiple Sclerosis

For more than 20 years, EMD Serono has been relentlessly focused on understanding the journey people living with MS face in order to create a meaningful, positive experience for them and the broader MS community. However, there is still much that is unknown about this complex and unpredictable disease. EMD Serono is digging deeper to advance the science.

About EMD Serono, Inc.

EMD Serono - the biopharmaceutical business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, in the U.S. and Canada - is engaged in the discovery, research and development of medicines for patients with difficult to treat diseases. The business is committed to transforming lives by developing and delivering meaningful solutions that help address the therapeutic and support needs of individual patients. Building on a proven legacy and deep expertise in neurology, fertility and endocrinology, EMD Serono is developing potential new oncology and immuno-oncology medicines while continuing to explore potential therapeutic options for diseases such as psoriasis, lupus and MS. Today, the business has approximately 1,300 employees around the country with commercial, clinical and research operations based in the company's home state of Massachusetts. www.emdserono.com

