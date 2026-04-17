Emdoor Digital Shines at the 139th Canton Fair with AI Hard-Core Technology, Defining a New Vision for Future Smart Living

SHENZHEN, China, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From April 15th to 19th, 2026, Emdoor Digital made a remarkable appearance at this year's Canton Fair, showcasing a revolutionary product lineup that spans high-performance AI laptops, eye-care e-ink tablets, and smart terminals, among other diversified product series. With formidable technological prowess, the company vividly embodies the new essence of "Made in China" as it transforms and upgrades toward intelligent and green development.

AI Powerhouse: PF59 and YQ14 Dual Stars Shine Bright

（The scene of Emdoor's booth, Booth: 17-2I08 Area D）

At this Canton Fair, to exemplify the development philosophy of "New, Green, and Intelligent," Emdoor Digital unveiled two revolutionary AI computing products—the PF59 and YQ14—ushering in a new era of intelligent computing for global users.

The PF59, powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor, integrates 50TOPS NPU computing power, enabling it to run 70-billion-parameter large models locally. With its ultimate 154W performance output packed into an ultra-compact 2.69L chassis, it truly realizes the concept of "an AI supercomputing center on your desktop." Meanwhile, the YQ14 adopts Intel's next-generation Panther Lake platform, achieving up to 80W performance output and 180TOPS total AI computing power through dual upgrades in manufacturing process and architecture. Whether handling high-load tasks such as 3D rendering and video editing, or AI-assisted design and intelligent creation applications, both devices can efficiently process these workloads through their powerful local computing capabilities. This approach not only reduces reliance on cloud services and ensures data privacy but also significantly enhances work efficiency. These two products not only achieve remarkable performance improvements but also demonstrate China's manufacturing industry's resolute march toward intelligent and green transformation through localized AI computing that reduces energy consumption. They provide global developers, creators, and business professionals with innovative, secure, and sustainable AI computing solutions.

Material Revolution: LG14/DL14 Lead the Ultra-Thin Era

Emdoor Digital continues to excel in the design of ultra-thin notebooks, with the LG14 and DL14 series representing the pinnacle of different material craftsmanship. The LG14 series employs magnesium alloy and full plastic composite materials, maintaining structural integrity while keeping the weight at a mere 849g. Its ultra-thin 14.85mm design, combined with CNC precision cutting technology, showcases exceptional manufacturing expertise. Equipped with a large-capacity 70Wh battery, it delivers 8-10 hours of endurance, providing mobile professionals with lasting usage experience. The DL14 series, on the other hand, utilizes innovative full plastic composite materials that significantly reduce production costs while ensuring lightweight design, offering users a more cost-effective choice.

In terms of user experience, both products excel equally: fingerprint recognition power buttons enable fast and secure login, physical camera shutter switches protect user privacy, 180° precision hinge designs adapt to various usage scenarios, and USB4 high-speed interfaces come standard across the series, ensuring efficient interconnectivity between devices and creating a comprehensive intelligent office experience for professional users.

This Canton Fair serves not only as a showcase window for technological innovation but also as an efficient platform for industrial collaboration and cross-border partnerships. Emdoor Digital will continue to deepen its focus on edge AI and full-stack layout, empowering industry digital transformation with more innovative and reliable products and solutions, and working hand in hand with global partners to build a new era of intelligent connectivity!

Company: Emdoor Digital Technology Co.,Ltd.

Contact Person: Yao Zhou

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.emdoordigi.com/

City: Shenzhen, China

SOURCE Emdoor Digital