Emdoor Gathers Steam to Exhibit New AI Technology Accomplishments at Global Sources Mobile Electronics Exhibitions 2024.

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Sources Mobile Electronics Exhibition 2024 is set to take place from October 18th to 21st at Asia World-Expo in Hong Kong. On this grand occasion, Emdoor earnestly extends an invitation to friends from all walks of life to visit booth 5C20 in Hall 5, witnessing the allure of science and technology and creating an intelligent future together.

Invitation Letter for Yidao Hong Kong Global Resources Mobile Electronics Exhibition

Emdoor will showcase its four main product series: the AI PC series, Tablet series, Mini PC series, and Pan-intelligent terminal series. The new AI PCs, equipped with latest Intel/AMD/Qualcomm CPU, have been deeply optimized in both hardware and software through AI technology, perfect selections for productivity tools or entertainment and life computing devices. Moreover, new AI PCs can securely process personal information locally without uploading to the cloud, significantly reducing the risk of data leakage and providing users with a safer and more reliable usage environment. Besides, Emdoor would showcase rugged PCs/Tablets and AR/VR/MR devices during the Expo.

In addition to said hardware innovations, Emdoor could provide customized AIGC solutions which meets different scenarios. AI Coaching for game is friendly to new beginner. RAG, Multimodal input & output and Office AI assistant could provide users with an efficient, convenient and safe experiences both for work and life styles.

Let's meet at Emdoor from October 18th to 21st at booth 5C20 in Hall 5 of Asia World-Expo in Hong Kong. Emdoor will present a feast of technology and dreams together and witnessing how EDI unfolds a new chapter of intelligent life with the power of technology!

About Emdoor: Founded in 2002, Emdoor is a high-tech enterprise dedicated to technology transformation, application, and industrialization. It is also an innovative company focused on software distribution, mobile terminals, industry application terminals, and IoT system solutions. It owns several subsidiaries such as Emdoor Electronics, Emdoor Digital, Emdoor Information (001314.SZ), Emdoor Virtual, and Emdoor Research. Emdoor is committed to providing competitive, safe, and reliable products, services, and solutions for numerous industries, including office, education, business, smart home, energy and power, smart manufacturing, transportation, and edge computing.

Company: Emdoor Digital Technology Co.,Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.emdoordigi.com/

City: Shenzhen, China

SOURCE Emdoor Digital Technology Co.,Ltd.