eMDs Expands Relationship with DrFirst to Offer New Medication Adherence Solutions to Healthcare Providers and Patients

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eMDs announced today that it has broadened its relationship with DrFirst, one of the nation's leading providers of e-prescribing, patient medication management and price transparency solutions, to deliver new consumer-facing medication adherence solutions to healthcare providers through eMDs Prescribe, eMDs' e-prescribing system. eMDs Prescribe is integrated into eMDs' EHR solutions and is also available as a standalone system.

According to DrFirst, consumers fail to pick up 25 percent of new prescriptions from the pharmacy, most frequently due to cost, clinical concerns and procrastination. Because non-compliance with prescribed treatment can be detrimental to a patient's health, physicians are eager to help their patients overcome these barriers.

DrFirst's technology, now integrated into eMDs Prescribe, gives patients helpful information about new medications their doctors prescribe, including drug discounts, personalized education and the ability to schedule a pick-up at the pharmacy.

"I'm especially pleased with the clinical value of this tool for our customers and their patients," said Dr. Eric Weidmann, chief medical officer, eMDs. "eMDs is committed to giving our customers innovative ways of engaging and empowering their patients with the information they need to live healthier lives."

Recent data show that this solution has reduced prescription abandonment by up to 20 percent, according to DrFirst. "Medicines can't help patients if they never make it home with them," said G. Cameron Deemer, president of DrFirst. "This technology helps people get past the main hurdles, so they are more likely to pick up their prescriptions."

In addition to DrFirst's medication adherence solution, eMDs continues to use the company's EPCS Gold with in-workflow access to states' Prescription Drug Monitoring Programs (PDMPs). These solutions are tightly integrated into prescribing workflows, which saves providers time while helping them comply with state mandates. Today, 44 states have PDMP mandates in place; 26 states have EPCS mandates in place, with 23 more on the horizon. Additionally, PDMPs are one of the most impactful tools available for addressing prescription opioid misuse and abuse. For more information, visit https://epcsgold.com.

About eMDs

eMDs combines leading technologies with tailored services to remove operational burden and empower healthcare providers to maximize the impact of their care. Founded by physicians, eMDs brings decades of expertise and understanding to our integrated electronic health records products, practice management software, revenue cycle management solutions and credentialing services for medical practices and enterprises. With tens of thousands of deployed clients across a range of specialties and settings, eMDs' extensive experience allows us to craft proven, transformative, solutions that meet the unique needs of healthcare organizations, enabling unmatched productivity and a superior experience for patients and practitioners alike. Expert Solutions. Stronger Partners. Healthier Patients. Connect with us at www.emds.com and @emds.

About DrFirst

Since 2000, DrFirst has pioneered healthcare technology solutions and consulting services that securely connect people at every touchpoint of care to improve patient outcomes. We create unconventional solutions that solve care collaboration, medication management, price transparency, and adherence challenges faced in healthcare. We provide our clients with real-time access to the information they need, exactly when and how they need it – so patients get the best care possible. To learn more, visit www.DrFirst.com.

