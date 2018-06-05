EMEA 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Market to 2023

The EMEA 3D cone beam computed tomography systems market is projected to reach USD 300.4 million by 2023 from estimated USD 194.3 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 9.0%.

With increasing disposable incomes, rising healthcare expenditure, and the availability of health insurance, the willingness to undergo expensive cosmetic procedures in various countries has increased. The growing prevalence of dental disorders is also expected to boost the demand for advanced dental imaging systems such as 3D CBCT. However, a majority of private dental practitioners in this region have limited budgets; this constraint, in addition to a lack of favorable reimbursement, is negatively impacting the adoption of new and advanced technologies in this region.



On the basis of application, the market is broadly segmented into dental and non-dental applications. Dental applications are further subsegmented into implantology, oral and maxillofacial surgery, orthodontics, endodontics, and other dental applications. The non-dental applications segment is subsegmented into ENT and radiology. Dental applications segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Growth in this market segment can be attributed to the growing demand for dental implants market, increase in the number of vendors offering CBCT units, wide applications of CBCT in orthodontics that provide significant growth opportunities for CBCT system manufacturers, and the lower cost per procedures.



On the basis of end users, the EMEA 3D CBCT systems market is segmented into hospitals & clinics and diagnostic centers. The hospitals and clinics end user segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the growing number of dental clinics and hospitals worldwide and the wide adoption of dental imaging 3D CBCT systems by small and large dental clinics and hospitals.



Europe region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period (2018 to 2023). The spending on oral healthcare services has witnessed a significant increase over the years in European countries. Furthermore, a favorable reimbursement scenario and presence of a large number of prominent players (leading to greater availability and accessibility of CBCT systems for end users in this region) are considered positive indicators for high market growth in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Incidence of Dental Disorders

4.1.2 Growing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry

4.1.3 Technological Advancements

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of CBCT Systems

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 High Growth Potential in the Middle East and Africa

4.3.2 Acceptance of CBCT Systems for Breast Imaging

4.4 Challenge

4.4.1 Management of High Volumes of Image Data



5 3D Cone Beam Computed Tomography Systems Market, By Application

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Dental

5.2.1 Implantology

5.2.2 Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

5.2.3 Orthodontics

5.2.4 Endodontics

5.2.5 Other Dental Application

5.3 Non Dental

5.3.1 Ent

5.3.2 Radiology



6 3D Cone Beam Computed Tomography Systems Market, By End User

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hospitals and Clinics

6.3 Diagnostic Centers



7 3D Cone Beam Computed Tomography Systems Market, By Region/Country

7.1 Europe

7.1.1 Germany

7.1.2 France

7.1.3 UK

7.1.4 Italy

7.1.5 Spain

7.1.6 Rest of Europe

7.2 Middle East

7.3 Africa



8 Company Profiles

8.1 Danaher Corporation

8.2 Carestream Dental

8.3 Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

8.4 Planmeca Group

8.5 Vatech Co., Ltd.

8.6 Cefla S.C

8.7 J. Morita Corp

8.8 Acteon Group

8.9 Asahiroentgen Ind. Co., Ltd.

8.10 Genoray Co., Ltd.



