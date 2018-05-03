EMEA 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Market Worth 300.4 Million USD by 2023

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )

With increasing disposable incomes, rising healthcare expenditure, and the availability of health insurance, the willingness to undergo expensive cosmetic procedures in various countries has increased. Moreover, the rising expenditure on treatments for appearance enhancements is driving the demand for dental products in the market.

By application, the dental segment accounted for the largest share of the EMEA 3D CBCT Systems Market in 2017

On the basis of application, the market is broadly segmented into dental and non-dental applications. The dental applications segment further sub segmented into implantology, oral and maxillofacial surgery, orthodontics, endodontics, and other dental applications. The non-dental applications segment is sub segmented into ENT and radiology. The dental application segment accounted for the largest share of EMEA 3D CBCT Systems Market in 2017. Large geriatric population in the European countries, technological enhancements, wide adoption of 3D CBCT systems in dental implant procedures, and the growing focus on the evaluation of post-treatment cases are factors attributed to the large share of dental application.

By type, ENT segment accounted for the largest share of the non-dental application market in 2017

Based on the type, the non-dental application market is further segmented into ENT and radiology. In 2017, ENT segment accounted for the largest share of this market. This dominant share is attributed to the increasing use of CBT imaging in the diagnosis of ENT disorders due to advantages such as high spatial resolution, better visibility of small details, lower radiation exposure compared to traditional CT, patient convenience during examination, and compatibility of CBCT systems with surgical navigation/image-guided surgery systems during ear surgeries.

Europe dominated the market in 2017

Europe accounted for the largest share of the EMEA 3D CBCT Systems Market in 2017, followed by the Middle East and Africa. The largest share of the European region is mainly attributed to the rising geriatric population, increasing awareness about oral healthcare, rising incidence of dental diseases, growing demand for advanced cosmetic dental procedures, growing dental tourism in some European countries, and the increasing number of dental clinics and hospitals in the region.

The key players in the EMEA 3D CBCT Systems Market are Danaher Corporation (US), DENTSPLY SIRONA (US), Carestream Dental (US), Planmeca Group (Finland), VATECH (South Korea), CEFLA (Italy), J. MORITA CORPORATION (Japan), ACTEON GROUP (France), Asahi Roentgen (Japan), and Genoray (South Korea).

