EMEA A3 and A4 Laser Printing Kiosk Market to Reach US$ 1.4 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

Growing adoption of self-service and automated kiosks for printing applications among various end users propelling market growth

Demand for A3 and A4 laser printing kiosks likely to increase in financial & banking institutions and corporate offices, creating opportunities for self-service kiosks manufacturers

Printing kiosk manufacturers are tapping into growing consumer demand for indoor A3 and A4 printing kiosks in Europe and Middle East & Africa

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The A3 and A4 Laser Printing Kiosk Market in EMEA was valued at US$ 858.1 Mn in 2021. Automation in printing kiosk technology is a prominent A3 and A4 Laser Printing Kiosk Market trend in EMEA. Manufacturers are keen on equipping the systems with automated features in order to make them more interactive for users. Moreover, they are adopting technology that enables them to increase the energy efficiency of their products.

Steady demand for user-friendly printing technology in kiosks is offering substantial revenue streams for the manufacturers of A3 and A4 laser printing kiosks. Color laser printers are gaining traction in corporate offices. As per EMEA A3 and A4 Laser Printing Kiosk Market report, self-service technologies (SSTs) are gaining popularity among end users. Hence, adoption of A3 and A4 laser printing kiosks is likely to increase significantly among retailers in the next few years.

Key Findings of Study

Usage of A3 and A4 Laser Printing Kiosks Driving Certificate/Document Printing: End users in corporate firms and government officials are utilizing A3 and A4 laser printing kiosks for certificate/document printing. The certificate/document kiosk segment is projected to account for major market share in the next few years. A bulk of the demand for kiosks (that will be primarily used in certificate/document printing) is likely to be from corporate firms and financial institutions. This is expected to drive EMEA A3 and A4 Laser Printing Kiosk Market outlook.

High Demand for Self-service Printing Kiosks: Automation of printing kiosks is a prominent trend, and consumers are increasingly seeking automated features. All-in-one kiosks have witnessed increased commercialization in the past few years. Furthermore, laser printing kiosk manufacturers are expanding their product portfolio of self-service kiosks to increase revenue. This is likely to propel the A3 and A4 Laser Printing Kiosk Market in EMEA. The popularity of interactive self-service laser printing kiosks is ascribed to increase in awareness among end users about several benefits, such as time-saving.

Key Drivers

Rise in demand for cost-effective, convenient, and energy efficient document printing solutions in corporate offices and financial & banking institutions is a key market driver

Increase in popularity of indoor laser printing kiosks with standalone installation presents significant opportunities to market players

Popularity of self-service printing kiosk technology is offering attractive market opportunities for manufacturers and retailers of A3 and A4 laser printing kiosks

Regional Growth Dynamics

The U.K. is a lucrative market for A3 and A4 laser printing kiosks in Europe . Also, GCC countries is lucrative sub-region in Middle East & Africa .

. Also, GCC countries is lucrative sub-region in & . Substantial increase in demand for A3 and A4 laser printing kiosks among financial and banking institutions is a key factor propelling the market in EMEA. Spain , Germany , and France are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for manufacturers of printing kiosks. A3 and A4 laser printing kiosks have gained significant adoption in airports and private offices in GCC countries, with Dubai being a prominent market.

Key Players

I'm Retail Sp. z o. o.,

Smartkiosk Italy,

Shenzhen Lean Kiosk Systems Co. Ltd.,

Advanced Kiosks,

Xerox Corporation,

DynaTouch Corporation, and Intercomp S.p.A.

Market Segmentation

Product Type

Photo Kiosk

Certificate/Document Kiosk

Others

Laser Printing Category

Color Laser Printer Kiosk

Mono laser Printer Kiosk

Application

Indoor

Outdoor

Installation

Standalone

Wall-mounted

Others (countertop, table top, etc.)

End-use

Retail Sector & Shopping Centers

Public Sector/Private Sector

Financial & Banking Institutions



Healthcare



Corporate Offices/Government Offices



Others (educational institutions, etc.)

Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

