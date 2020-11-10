EMEA Data Center Colocation Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 14 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this EMEA data center colocation market report.

The EMEA data center colocation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 8% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. EMEA colocation market to witness cumulative investments of over USD 40 billion towards data center development during 2020-2025.

2. In 2019, the market witnessed addition of around 5 million square feet of colocation space, which is expected to grow on an annual basis of around 7 million square feet, contributed by hyperscale investments by 2025.

3. In 2019, about five new entrants were identified in the market, with several US-based service providers such as QTS Data Centers and Vantage Data Centers entering the European market to gain sizable share.

4. The Middle East & Africa market to witness cumulative investments of around USD 1.6 billion during 2020-2025.

5. Colocation market revenue in Africa, Middle East, Poland & Austria, and Nordic counties to grow over 10% CAGR during 2019-2025.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, service type, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 8 colocation service providers, 35 data center investors, and 6 new entrants

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/emea-data-center-colocation-market

EMEA Data Center Colocation Market – Segmentation

The UK, Germany , the Netherlands , France , and Ireland are major contributors to the power infrastructure revenue. Several facilities have adopted flexible designs in Western Europe to facilitate dual power feeds, 2N redundant UPS and PDU systems, and N+1 generator.

, , , and are major contributors to the power infrastructure revenue. Several facilities have adopted flexible designs in to facilitate dual power feeds, 2N redundant UPS and PDU systems, and N+1 generator. Favorable climatic conditions and the availability of renewable resources such as wind energy in the UK have helped data center operators to benefit from free cooling. Most of the data centers built in Germany are adopting free cooling to cool the facility. A major vendor uses redundant water and air-cooled system supported by free cooling with N+1 redundancy and CRAH units with N+1 configuration.

are adopting free cooling to cool the facility. A major vendor uses redundant water and air-cooled system supported by free cooling with N+1 redundancy and CRAH units with N+1 configuration. In terms of physical security, facilities are monitored by CCTV surveillance and security patrols and there are multiple access barriers with mantraps, contactless key cards, and biometric readers. Greenfield construction development dominates the Middle East market.

EMEA Data Center Colocation Market by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

EMEA Data Center Colocation Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units



Chiller Units



Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers



Economizers & Evaporative Coolers



Other Units

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Technique

Air-based



Water-based

EMEA Data Center Colocation Market by General Construction

Building Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building Designs

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS

EMEA Data Center Colocation Market by Service Type

Retail

Wholesale

EMEA Data Center Colocation Market – Dynamics

Over the last two years, the investment by colocation providers has increased considerably. In Western Europe, Germany, the UK, and the Netherlands are continuing to witness investments, and Ireland's contribution likely to grow significantly in the next few years. In the Nordics, Sweden dominated in terms of colocation investments, followed by Norway. Many investments in the Nordics are still in the planning stage, especially for hyperscale buildouts. Equinix, NTT (e-Shelter), Interxion, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, and STT GDC (VIRTUS) are the major colocation investors in the region. There are about 14 hyperscale colocation data centers that were opened or under construction in 2019 and expected to be operational by June 2020. Colocation providers are also involved in the phase-wise construction of hyperscale data centers that support a power capacity of over 20 MW on full-build.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Rising Demand for Cloud Connectivity & Hybrid Infrastructure Services

Tax Incentives Reduce Colocation OPEX & Customer Costs

Adoption of Renewable Energy Among Colocation Providers

M&As to Improve Colocation Market Share

EMEA Data Center Colocation Market – Geography

The colocation data center market in Western Europe is witnessing investment contributions from both global and local colocation service providers. The GDPR implementation has driven the demand for data center development among colocation providers. The market will also witness the continuous adoption of cloud services among SMEs, with the increased interest shown towards the digital transformation of businesses by adopting solutions such as IoT, big data, and artificial intelligence. The demand for smart devices, coupled with growing internet penetration, will also fuel the growth of data centers and corresponding infrastructure in the region. Data centers in Western Europe are increasingly being built to support OCP rack infrastructure solutions. This is aided by the growth of ODM solutions in the market.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/emea-data-center-colocation-market

EMEA Data Center Colocation Market by Geography

Western Europe

UK



Germany



Netherlands



France



Ireland



Other Western Europe Countries

Nordic

Denmark



Norway



Sweden



Finland & Iceland

& Central and Eastern Europe

Russia & Czech Republic

&

Poland & Austria

&

Other Countries

Middle East

GCC



Other Middle Eastern Countries

Africa

South Africa



Other African Countries

Prominent Colocation Service Vendors

Colt Data Center Services (Colt DCS)

Digital Realty

Equinix

Global Switch

Interxion

VIRTUS Data Center

NTT Communications or NTT Global Data Center

Teraco Data Environments

Data Center Investors

3data

Aruba SpA

ATM Data Center (ATM S.A.)

Bahnhof

Batelco (Bahrain Telecommunications Company)

Bezeq International

Bulk Infrastructure

CyrusOne

Digiplex

EdgeConnex

Etisalat Group

Euclyde

Fortlax

GlobalConnect

Green Datacenter

Gulf Data Hub

Icolo.io

Hydro66

Iron Mountain (IO)

Inwi

IXcellerate

Keppel DC

Khanza

LDeX Group

Liquid Telecommunication

LuxConnect

N+ONE

Mobily

Ooredoo

Scaleway Data Center

Tieto

T-Systems

Verne Global

VNET

Turkcell

New Entrants

Echelon Data Centers

Business Overview

Product Offerings

Global Technical Realty

NDC Data Center

Quality Technology Services (QTS)

Raxio Data Center

Vantage Data Center

Explore our data center knowledge profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: [email protected]

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1-302-469-0707

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence