EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa) Retail POS Terminal Market Report 2020-2024: Impacts of COVID-19, Brexit, Societal Influences
Feb 25, 2021, 16:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "EMEA Retail POS Terminal Market Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 22nd annual EMEA POS report explores the market climate for EPOS terminals in the Europe/Middle East/Africa region.
Macroeconomic issues in the Europe/Middle East/Africa region continue to cause fluctuations in the POS Market. Brexit, the influx of immigrants, terrorism in several countries and uncertainty on the global economy all added up to a drag on the overall economy of the region, yet POS opportunities still abound. Then you add in the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than just numbers without explanation, this report goes deep into a discussion of retailing in the countries and segments to reveal the forces that are shaping EPOS purchase decisions. We believe it is important for our customers to not only see numbers but understand the market behind the data so as to make more informed decisions for the future. The report includes country by country shipments, installed base, forecasts and trends for the electronic point-of-sale terminal market in EMEA.
Additionally, the report covers emerging trends and influences that affected the market in 2019 and those that will help form market decisions in the future. It also includes forecasts for shipments through 2024.
Highlights
Along with the general retail environment for each country/region, we discuss the country by country shipments, installed base, and forecasts for the following retail market segments:
- Food/Grocery
- Drug Stores
- Superstores/Warehouse Clubs
- Mass Merchants
- Department Stores
- Specialty Category Killers
- Specialty Others
- Convenience/Gas
- Hospitality
Key Topics Covered:
INTRODUCTION
- Introduction/Background and Objectives
- Market Segment Definitions
- POS Definitions Used
- Country Details
1. TRENDS, DRIVERS & BARRIERS
2. EMEA MARKET OVERVIEW
2.1 POS Shipment History and Forecast
2.2 POS Installed Base History and Forecast
3. GERMANY
3.1 Retail Overview
3.2 POS Shipments History
3.3 POS Installed Base History
4. FRANCE
4.1 Retail Overview
4.2 POS Shipments History
4.3 POS Installed Base History
5. UNITED KINGDOM (UK)
5.1 Retail Overview
5.2 POS Shipments History
5.3 POS Installed Base History
6. ITALY
6.1 Retail Overview
6.2 POS Shipments History
6.3 POS Installed Base History
7. BENELUX
7.1 Retail Overview
7.2 POS Shipments History
7.3 POS Installed Base History
8. SCANDINAVIA
8.1 Retail Overview
8.2 POS Shipments History
8.3 POS Installed Base History
9. SPAIN
9.1 Retail Overview
9.2 POS Shipments History
9.3 POS Installed Base History
10. AUSTRIA/SWITZERLAND
10.1 Retail Overview
10.2 POS Shipments History
10.3 POS Installed Base History
11. RUSSIA
11.1 Retail Overview
11.2 POS Shipments History
11.3 POS Installed Base History
12. OTHER EMEA
12.1 Retail Overview
12.2 POS Shipments History
12.3 POS Installed Base History
13. SUMMARY TABLES
13.1 POS Historical Shipments from 2016-2018
13.2 POS Historical Installed Base from 2016-2018
14. FORECASTS
14.1 Projected Shipments by Segment from 2019-2024
14.2 Projected Installed Base by Segment from 2019-2024
15. REFERENCES
