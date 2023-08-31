EMEA Microcontroller Market size to grow by USD 1.5323 billion between 2022 - 2027| Growth is Driven by the Increasing use of microcontrollers in automobiles- Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "EMEA Microcontroller Market" report has been added to Technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the microcontroller market in EMEA between 2022 and 2027 is USD 1.5323 billion, accelerating with a CAGR of 6.45%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Microcontroller Market in EMEA 2023-2027
EMEA Microcontroller Market Driver: 2023 – 2027

The growth of the EMEA microcontroller market is driven by the increasing use of microcontrollers in automobiles. Microcontrollers handle various tasks in automotive Electronic Control Units (ECUs), including managing seats, power windows, brakes, security systems, steering, lights, and headlights. The demand for cars in EMEA is growing due to favorable economic growth, growing disposable income, and urbanization. Also, the government is encouraging the use of electric and hybrid cars, which need microcontrollers. These microcontrollers help cars use less fuel. As self-driving cars become more popular, they will need even more microcontrollers, which helps to lead EMEA microcontroller market to grow.

EMEA Microcontroller Market Segmentation: 2023 - 2027

The microcontroller market in EMEA is segmented by Application (Automotive, Consumer devices, Industrial, and Others), and Product (32-bit microcontrollers, 16-bit microcontrollers, and 8-bit microcontrollers).

EMEA Microcontroller Market Challenges: 2023 – 2027

The challenges associated with manufacturing microcontrollers affect the growth of the market. With design and application complexity, the microcontrollers production has been achieved with longer development timeframes. This has resulted in the increasing integration of components, devices, peripherals, or software functionalities while manufacturing microcontrollers. Companies in the EMEA region are also struggling because technology becomes outdated quickly. The process from design to making microcontrollers needs to be fast. Problems in manufacturing can lead to defective microcontrollers and higher costs, which can affect the market's growth in the EMEA region.

Key Companies in the EMEA Microcontroller Market: 2023 - 2027

  • Advanced Micro Devices Inc
  • Analog Devices Inc.
  • Broadcom Inc.
  • ELAN Microelectronics Corp
  • Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
  • Infineon Technologies AG
  • Intel Corp.
  • Lattice Semiconductor Corp.
  • Littelfuse Inc.
  • Marvell Technology Inc.
  • Microchip Technology Inc.
  • Nordic Semiconductor ASA
  • NXP Semiconductors NV
  • ON Semiconductor Corp.
  • Renesas Electronics Corp.
  • ROHM Co. Ltd.
  • Silicon Laboratories Inc.
  • STMicroelectronics NV
  • Texas Instruments Inc.
  • Toshiba Corp.

Table of Contents:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Application
  7. Market Segmentation by Product
  8. Customer Landscape
  9. Geographic Landscape
  10. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  11. Company Landscape
  12. Company Analysis
  13. Appendix

