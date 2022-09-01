EMEA Water Desalination Pumps Market to record USD 188.78 Mn growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Water Desalination Pumps Market in EMEA by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market to observe an incremental growth of USD 188.78 million between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 2.93% during the forecast period. The analysts at Technavio have considered various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here

Latest market research report titled Water Desalination Pumps Market in EMEA by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The water desalination pumps market in the EMEA region is fragmented, with the presence of several global and regional vendors. Market vendors compete based on factors such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, and distribution. The increasing competition among manufacturers may lead companies to reduce their product prices, which will negatively affect the profit margins of vendors and the overall market growth during the forecast period.

The major players in the market include Andritz AG, Danfoss AS, Ebara Corp., Flowserve Corp., and General Electric Co. (General Electric). In addition, market vendors have started incorporating the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) in their pumps to increase the operating and monitoring efficiency of the pumps. Vendors are investing in the research and development process to increase the efficiency of the motors due to the increasing salinity of the water and the rising temperature, which are affecting the performance of the motors.

Although the increasing demand for reverse osmosis will offer immense growth opportunities, high equipment, and operational costs will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The water desalination pumps market in EMEA is segmented as below:

Application

Reverse Osmosis (RO)



Multi-effect Distillation



Multi-stage Flash



Others

The RO is expected to be the largest segment of the water desalination pumps market in EMEA during the forecast period. The segment is driven by increasing investments by industrial manufacturers in RO desalination plants.

Type

Centrifugal Pumps



Positive Displacement Pumps

The demand for centrifugal pumps is expected to remain significant over the forecast period. Centrifugal pumps are inexpensive as they have no moving parts, which makes them easier to manufacture and simple to operate. Also, these pumps require less maintenance, and thus they are mainly adopted in desalination plants. These factors are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

Middle East



Europe



Africa

The Middle East is expected to be the largest water desalination pumps market during the forecast period. High investments across various industries and the increasing water demand are driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our water desalination pumps market in the EMEA report covers the following areas:

Water Desalination Pumps Market in EMEA 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in EMEA's water desalination pumps market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the water desalination pumps market in EMEA is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Water Desalination Pumps Market in EMEA 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist water desalination pumps market growth in EMEA during the next five years

Estimation of the water desalination pumps market size in EMEA and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the water desalination pumps market in EMEA

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of water desalination pumps market vendors in EMEA

Water Desalination Pumps Market In EMEA Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.93% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 188.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.11 Regional analysis EMEA Performing market contribution EMEA at 100% Key consumer countries Middle-East, Europe, and Africa Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acciona SA, Andritz AG, Aquatech International LLC, Danfoss AS, Ebara Corp., Exoto Inc., Flowserve Corp., General Electric Co., Grundfos Holding AS, Hitachi Ltd., Kirloskar Brothers Ltd., KSB SE and Co. KGaA, Lenntech BV, Pentair Plc, Siemens AG, SPX FLOW Inc., SUEZ SA, Sulzer Ltd., Veolia Environment SA, and Xylem Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Reverse osmosis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Multi-effect distillation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Multi-stage flash - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Centrifugal pumps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Positive displacement pumps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 Middle-East - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Andritz AG

11.4 Danfoss AS

11.5 Ebara Corp.

11.6 Flowserve Corp.

11.7 General Electric Co.

11.8 Grundfos Holding AS

11.9 Pentair Plc

11.10 SPX FLOW Inc.

11.11 Sulzer Ltd.

11.12 Xylem Inc.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

