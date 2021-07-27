Emeakpo Ojonah Leads Business Development at Energy Quest

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emeakpo Ojonah, an energy executive with more than 15 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, has joined Energy Quest as Business Development Manager. Mr. Ojonah previously served in senior technical and commercial roles at Baker Hughes and Halliburton, managing technical engineering and expanding service lines for each company in the U.S. and worldwide.

Energy Quest, founded in 2013, is currently operating in Nigeria, where it provides oilfield services to some of the world's largest oil companies, as well as local, independent operators. In his new role, Mr. Ojonah is responsible for diversifying Energy Quest's product lines within Nigeria and expanding the company's services to other sub-Saharan African countries and North America. The position capitalizes on Mr. Ojonah's unique blend of advanced engineering and business skills, integrating his strong training in oil and gas technologies with economic and leadership experience in legal contracts, high impact sales, and price optimization. His extensive career has included driving revenue and technical development in the United States, Nigeria, Uganda, Angola, Vietnam, Japan, Korea, Thailand, and Brunei Darussalam.

Based in Georgia (US), Mr. Ojonah is recognized globally for specializing in the introduction, execution, testing, and provision of expert support for leading-edge wireline and perforating technologies, and developing technical processes that advance efficiency and promote profitability in the oil and gas, geothermal, and carbon-capture-and-storage industries. As a member of Energy Quest's senior leadership team, he is charged with building growth strategy and profitability by managing measurable assets including budgets, equipment, and human resources; developing pricing and technology in collaboration with the business development team; overseeing new business and account relations; recruiting and deploying technical sales resources; and consulting with technical advisors. Mr. Ojonah is responsible for leading the organization's international sales team, managing contracts for the company's products and services, and aligning sales resources with the business plan.

Mr. Ojonah is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers and has contributed original scientific advancements to the energy industry. Most recently, his article on "Downhole Fluid Analysis During Wellbore Sampling at High Temperatures" was published in the prestigious Journal of Petroleum Engineering (May 2021). He also supports the success of small businesses such as Fosad Consulting, a Houston-based engineering firm, which recognized him as the "External Consultant of the Year" in 2018 and 2019.

