eMeals Appoints 2 Former Shipt Executives to Lead Growth Initiatives

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital meal planning and inspiration service eMeals today announced the hiring of two former Shipt growth marketing executives to drive customer acquisition and data analysis efforts. New leadership team members Ross Steinhilber and Ian Diament were instrumental in building Shipt's footprint before it was acquired by Target in 2017.

Both are filling new positions created to support and build on strong eMeals growth, including a quadrupling of the online grocery orders generated by its subscribers over the last year.

Steinhilber, eMeals' new VP of Data and Optimization, spent five years in various engineering and marketing roles at Shipt culminating in the VP of Growth Marketing position. He is now responsible for overseeing eMeals' data analytics, marketing technology stack and conversion optimization. In addition to customer demographics, he will provide insights into eMeals' online grocery and CPG brand partnership performance to help shape the company's growth roadmap.

Diament, eMeals' new Head of Growth Marketing, served in a similar role at Shipt as Director of Growth Marketing. He is leading eMeals' customer acquisition efforts, including paid social, paid search, SEO, affiliate marketing and mobile app marketing. He is also spearheading brand activation promotions for food and beverage brands utilizing eMeals' BrandBuilder™ program, which drives brands' online and in-store grocery sales via menu pairings and brand integration into eMeals' weekly shopping lists.

"The past month has been our strongest on record, from new subscribers and customer retention to a continuing increase in the use of our online grocery ordering functionality reflecting our seamless integration with retailers' online grocery carts," said eMeals CEO Forrest Collier. "As key players in scaling Shipt's user base from a startup to one of the largest on-demand delivery platforms in the world, Ross and Ian are ideal candidates for increasing our bench strength as we work to continue that momentum and further accelerate our growth."

Both appointments are effective immediately.

About eMeals

eMeals is America's leading provider of curated meal plans connecting consumers and the brands they love to online grocery pickup and delivery. Subscribers have access to 15 food style meal plans, each with new weekly dinner ideas that can be mixed and matched from plan to plan. Based on the selected meal choices, the app automatically generates a weekly shopping list that can be self-shopped or, with one click, sent for pickup or delivery by Walmart, AmazonFresh, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, H.E.B., and the retailers served by Instacart and Shipt. eMeals has helped more than a million families relieve the daily stress of putting healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, easily and affordably. Visit www.emeals.com to sign up for a two-week free trial.

